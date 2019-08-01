How do you tell how old a shark is? Zap it.

A Charleston resident and University of South Carolina researcher is close to a long-waited breakthrough of accurately aging sharks and red snappers. That would be critical to sustaining the valuable species.

Michelle Passerotti is using a laser. If she can nail down the technique, it could help put more of the popular-catch snapper in the cooler and keep the overfished shark in the water, where it's an alpha predator that is a key to keeping other species healthy.

She could be as little as a year away.

The advance would be groundbreaking stuff. Currently, the age of sharks and snappers is determined by cutting into a bone and literally counting the growth rings, like you would with a tree. The technique has been shown not to be so accurate once the fish hits a certain age: Some years rings just don't grow.

Plus, it takes as long as two days to come up with an age. Using a laser beam would reduce that to one minute and automatically load it into a data base.

"It's going to save a ton of money and a ton of time, freeing up fish scientists to spend more time on something other than counting (bone) ring bands," Passerotti said.

Knowing the age of the fish is "one of the most critical" data to assessing whether there are enough of them at breeding age in the ecosystem to keep the population thriving and allow more to be caught, said Joseph Ballenger, an assistant marine scientist at the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

That's how significant Passerotti's work could be, he said.

At least 39 of the world’s 400-plus shark species are found off South Carolina, and most species aren't federally protected right now.

They generally are considered overfished worldwide — a popular sports catch because of their fearsome appearance and fighting nature, an illegal but lucrative commercial catch for their fins.

Sharks aren't everybody's favorite fish. But the presence of apex predators like them has been shown to be critical to keeping ecosystems healthy. The sharks themselves have become an invaluable resource for a growing variety of medicines.

The tasty red snapper is in a fight of its own.

The seafood favorite has come back a decade after counts suggested the stock was depleted and regulators enforced tight catch and season limits. Under pressure from fishing groups, federal regulators are allowing more catch while struggling to improve the counts, which are widely considered inaccurate.

The regulators have made progress since a 2006 review by the National Research Council suggested that snapper stock estimates were seriously flawed. But there's little disagreement that the counts still aren't accurate enough.

It's still in question whether enough of the snapper out there have matured to breeding age to be able to sustain the species as the catch increases. Among finfish, the snapper is long-lived and an older spawner.

Meanwhile, even with the catch still seriously restricted, the snapper-grouper species overall is estimated to be worth more than $15 million per year to the Southeast region, according to the South Atlantic Fish Management Council.

The age estimates are so crucial that millions of snapper ear bones are cut away to be counted each year. The bones come from fish that usually have been caught and kept anyhow. But the laser reading could also be made on "by-catch" fish that are put back in the sea.

Passerotti is experimenting with a technique called near infrared spectroscopy that is already in use at least experimentally for a number of other species worldwide. She is able to closely gauge ages from a "spectral signature" reading.

Now she has to determine where the reading is coming from — the ring bands themselves or some other organic chemical bond in the bone. If it's another chemical bond, the age calculated might well prove more reliable than the rings.

"We're not the first to the punch with this research, but we're the first to bring it to the Southeast and implement it on an important species such as the snapper. The potential there is pretty big," she said.

Passerotti's work is exciting, Ballenger said.

"Fisheries scientists have long investigated different techniques to acquire age data, but up to this point few, if any, have shown to provide as precise estimates of age data as available from traditional techniques while also providing a cost and time savings.The early studies of NIR spectra aging of fish appear to meet these requirements," he said.

But he cautioned the technology could still be several years away from use in the field.

Passerotti's work is being funded by the Sea Grant Consortium and grants from the University of South Carolina.