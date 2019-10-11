More than 250 Charleston parents, teachers and community members packed Burke High School’s auditorium Thursday for a passionate listening session hosted by the Charleston County School District.

Almost 90 people signed up to speak at the District 20 meeting, but time constraints only allowed the first 46 to share their thoughts publicly.

The meetings, broken down by constituent districts, are meant to provide a chance for people to tell the district staff and a few board members what they think about proposed school changes unveiled last month.

Those who were able to speak Thursday made it clear that they were unhappy with some of the proposed changes and wanted more time — and more questions answered — before any decisions are made.

“We really need to hear from you. What is the specific goal that you want to achieve? And exactly how are these proposed changes going to get us there?” said Ashley Wright, who has a child at Buist Academy. “Right now, it feels like we're just throwing spaghetti against the wall.”

No formal vote has been taken on any of the district's proposed changes, except for its recent decision to accept applications from third parties for potential partnerships.

Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait stayed 30 minutes after the meeting to talk with parents and community members. She said the district did complete "a lot of detailed work” before the proposals were created.

“(The board) asked us not to put out a bunch of detailed plans, because then it looks like we've planned ahead of the public. So it's a really messy process,” Postlewait said. “I thought the criticisms about the lack of a plan that people could dissect and understand were fair criticisms.

“But this is an iterative process. The board will put some big ideas out, listen and put other big ideas out,” she added.

Meanwhile, another school year is "ticking away," she said.

"We are conscious of the fact we have children sitting there while the adults trying to figure out these things," she said. "So they're looking for a balance between serving children pretty quickly and not having the public feel as though they didn't take their perspectives and ideas into consideration."

Dozens of parents and community members expressed disapproval of one proposal that would close Mitchell Elementary, a Title I school on Perry Street, just north of the Septima P. Clark Parkway.

“Teachers, administrators, counselors — everyone is going to be hurt by this. And it just seems like no one really cared enough to tell us. It was kinda dropped on us,” said David Swinton, a parent of a second-grader at Mitchell.

“I’m really glad that so many people came out and that we’re all of like mind, because I haven't felt more disrespected in my life,” he said.

Under the proposal, Mitchell’s campus would be renovated into what some parents are referring to as a “middle school mall” — a single campus that would house as many as three separate middle school programs.

Mitchell students would be rezoned to attend Memminger Elementary School and Charleston Progressive Academy.

Diane Powell has a child at Buist and a child at Mitchell. She criticized the district’s proposal to displace Mitchell students.

“We are long overdue for renovation,” Powell said. “The current proposal to renovate and then permanently remove us without receiving the benefit of the investment is a slap in the face.”

Mitchell wouldn’t be the only school affected. Buist would be split into two campuses, one for its kindergarten through fifth grade and one for sixth- through eighth-grade students.

Buist’s middle school students would be housed at the renovated Mitchell campus, along with seventh- and eighth-graders from James Simons Montessori and sixth- through eighth-grade students from Charleston Development Academy.

One district proposal also includes expanding available seats at Buist by one class per grade level and separating the school into two campuses. Its entrance criteria would also be changed to allow for more District 20 seats, and quotas would be established for other constituents areas.

“If the proposal is simply to expand Buist into two campuses, then we need to know who is that designed to benefit,” said Nina Fields Britt, a parent of a kindergartner at Buist. “Please don't rush to changes. Please study and vet the proposals with teachers and administrators, and let people speak out candidly.”

Thursday's meeting was the fourth in a series of eight community listening sessions.

On Monday, more than 100 community members attended a North Charleston-Constituent District 4 listening session.

Despite the large turnout, only five individuals spoke publicly.

Kate Darby, the Charleston County School Board’s vice chair, interpreted the turnout as a sign that residents feel the district’s efforts with North Charleston schools are on the right track, but Board member Chris Collins doubted that. He said most residents are either unaware of or don’t understand the proposed changes.

Of those who spoke Monday, some raised questions about the district’s plan to create an early learning-family engagement center at Mary Ford Elementary. Under the proposal, Mary Ford students would be rezoned to Meeting Street Elementary @Burns and Chicora Elementary.

Others mentioned the district’s solicitation for more partnership schools, something that was also criticized at Thursday's meeting.

Another North Charleston proposal involved building a new 1,200-student school on the old Naval Base property for Lambs Elementary, Goodwin Elementary and Hunley Park Elementary students. The change would free up one of their current campuses for a second early childhood center.

A new, larger Ladson Elementary also would be created, and its current campus would become North Charleston’s third early childhood center.

One proposal suggested creating a new middle school for Morningside students. The new school would become a feeder school into the new North Charleston Career and Technology Center set to open next year.

The district will continue to host community listening sessions through the end of the month. The next listening session is scheduled for District 1 on Oct. 22.