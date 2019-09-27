As she was being rushed to the hospital Thursday night, Ebony Clare told authorities her husband shot her at their home in North Charleston.
It wasn’t the first time.
Clare, 37, died at 2:48 a.m. Friday at Medical University Hospital, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office, which identified her later that day.
North Charleston police, meanwhile, searched for her husband, 33-year-old Romane Clare.
He remained at large as of Friday night.
Ebony called 911 around 9 p.m. Thursday and told dispatchers she was shot and that the man was still possibly at the scene, according to an incident report. Officers found her lying in the driveway of a home at 4302 Whitney Drive.
She suffered at least two gunshot wounds to her back, the report said.
Police refused to identify the gunman for nearly a day, except to say it was a "domestic incident between husband and wife." Officials would not say whether he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Meanwhile, family, friends and social media platforms identified them both.
A search of court records showed Romane previously pleaded guilty to charges related to a domestic violence incident against Ebony.
On Dec. 9, 2014, Hanahan police were called to a shooting at the South Pointe apartment complex on Murray Drive, according to an incident report.
Ebony was Romane’s girlfriend at the time and came home to find him with another woman, according to a Post and Courier report at the time.
They had a fight that escalated to him firing two rounds, witnesses told police.
Ebony was struck in the leg, the report said.
Romane was charged with attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol and discharging a firearm in a home, according to court records.
At some point, the attempted murder charge was changed to second-degree assault and battery, which he pleaded guilty to in addition to one count of unlawful carrying of a pistol.
The third charge was dropped, according to court records.
Romane received three years of probation in lieu of prison time, according to court records.
He completed his probation in August 2018, according to Pete O’Boyle, a spokesman for the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.
As part of his probation, Romane was ordered to complete a drug and alcohol intervention program, anger management program and batterer’s treatment.
He was also ordered to not have any contact with the victim and was prohibited from possessing firearms.
South Carolina remains one of the top five states for rates of women killed in domestic violence incidents. In 2017 — the most recent year for which FBI statistics are available — six Charleston-area women were shot by men they knew.