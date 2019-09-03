After two years of 20-plus inches of flooded water in the first floor of their Water Street home, the Doves decided to try a new approach to combat flooding: muscle walls. The heavy plastic Jersey barrier-looking walls fill with water and interlock like puzzle pieces.

Fits and Joanne "Fugi" Dove have owned their home near the High Battery since 1995.

They've tried boarding up windows and stacking sandbags to battle storm surge flooding. It hasn't worked. In 2016, the Doves saw 24 inches of water in the first floor of their home and 26 inches of water in 2017. With their kitchen on the first floor, they've lost appliances and cabinets.

New storm valves have helped stop water from pushing up through storm drains, but they still see flooding.

"We've done what we could, we've put up sand bags and it has not helped," Fits Dove said. "We're thinking this will protect us if water come over The Battery, it's a very thick plastic."

And while Fits, in a phone call on the way to his home in Charlotte, said he feels good about the new approach, Fugi said she's anxious. To be safe, all the furniture was still moved to the second floor.

The barriers outside the Doves' home will hold about 500 pounds of water, will be covered in tarp and taped to the sidewalk outside their home, then reinforced with sandbags. The approach is a bit pricey according to Drew Cullinan, managing partner of Lowcountry Storm Prep. His company stores, installs and removes the plastic barriers for local homeowners. The 4-foot-by-4-foot barriers run about $700 per unit.

They're different and offer more protection compared to plastic tubes filled with water.

Last year, the business installed five Jersey walls along homes south of Broad Street. This year, their clientele jumped to about a dozen, Cullinan said.

Their first customer, Allyson Kirkpatrick-Clark, had the barriers installed outside her home on Water Street ahead of Irma, but sea water didn't rise over the High Battery like it did for Hurricane Matthew. On Tuesday, barriers stood outside her home, Kirkpatrick-Clark and her dog planning to stay through Hurricane Dorian.

"In the past I've left, but I wanted to stay and assess," Kirkpatrick-Clark said.