A new 88-acre Dorchester Heritage Center is expected near downtown Ridgeville

In the next couple of years, the Ridgeville area could be home to a new Dorchester cultural and history facility.

The Dorchester Heritage Center is making plans to relocate from its 4,000-square-foot space at the old courthouse in St. George to a planned 20,000-square-foot building at the intersection of U.S. Highway 78 and S.C. Highway 27.

The new facility will include a museum, archival space and an event center. Organizers estimate that full initial construction will cost $4 million to $5 million.

It will be near the new Walmart distribution center expected to bring 1,000 jobs to the area.

“We think the community is craving that opportunity for a place to go," said David Dement, vice president of facilities for the Dorchester Heritage Center. "It's a really good location for us."

The center doesn't receive direct funding from local governments, and the new facility will be paid for through fundraising efforts.

Through a series of grants, the center was able to partner with local architects to draw up schematics for the new location. It will include gift shops, an exhibit hall, an outdoor park and garden area, and a special events space. The center will have over 100,000 archived items at its disposal for display.

Dement said they envision hosting traveling exhibits, corporate events, car shows, craft fairs and concerts. He and his colleagues favor the Ridgeville location because of its proximity to emerging neighborhoods and industrial facilitates.

Their goal is to finalize the initial purchase of the 88-acre Ridgeville spot in January. Residents can donate to the project at the centers website at dhc-sc.com.

The center also wants to sell five acres of the land to the county to include a new Dorchester County library.

Organizers see the library joining in with the center as a great educational partnership for the area.

At a County Council meeting Monday, Bill Collins, the chairman of the county's Library Board, recommended the council look into approving plans for the purchase of the five-acre plot.

In November, Dorchester County residents voted and approved a bond referendum that would use $30 million to build new libraries. The county currently has two.

Consultants recommended the county add at least four more to better serve the community. Collins said he and the board see the Ridgeville location as the best spot.

The group was told by consultants to look for locations that had great visibility and accessibility.

"And this has both of those," Collins said.

Engineering studies haven't been completed at the property but the library board estimates the land will cost them $13,000 to $17,000 an acre. The county would also have to cover around 6 percent of the water and sewage costs when that estimate is finalized.

“We’re just eager for County Council to make a decision," Collin said. "This was a unanimous recommendation by our library board."

The Ridgeville library would be the first and quickest library project for the county, Collins said. It could potentially be done within a year. The county is also planning to build more libraries in Summerville and North Charleston.

County Administrator Jason Ward said no action has been taking yet on the Ridgeville space. It's still evaluating the qualifications of architectural and engineering firms.

"Several locations have been considered," he said.