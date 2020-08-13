A new 88 acre Dorchester Heritage Center is expected come near downtown Ridgeville

In the next couple of years the Ridgeville area could be the home of a Walmart distribution center and a brand new Dorchester cultural and history facility.

The Dorchester Heritage Center is making plans to relocate from their 4,000 sq. foot space at the old court house in St. George to a currently planned 20,000 sq. foot building at the intersection of Highways 78 and 27.

The new facility will include a museum, archival space and an event center. Organizers estimate that full initial construction of the facility will cost between $4 to $5 million.

It will also be near the new Walmart distribution center that is expected to bring 1,000 jobs to the area.

“We think the community is craving that opportunity for a place to go," said David Dement, the vice president of facilities for the Dorchester Heritage Center. "It's a really good location for us."

The Dorchester Heritage Center doesn't receive direct funding from local governments. The new center will be paid for through fundraising efforts. Organizers are hoping to kick-start those efforts soon.

Through a series of grants, the center was able to partner with local architects to draw up schematics for the new location. It will include gift shops, an exhibit hall, and outdoor park and garden area and a special events space.

Dement said they envision hosting traveling exhibits, corporate events, car shows, craft fairs and concerts. He and his colleagues like the Ridgeville location because of its proximity to emerging neighborhoods and industrial facilitates.

The location was also home to an old historic tavern.

At their current location, Dement said they also have over 100,000 archive items and the space is too small.

“We have more artifacts to display that we aren’t displaying," he said.

Their goal is to finalize the initial purchase of the 88 acre Ridgeville spot in January. Residents can donate to the project at the centers website at dhc-sc.com.

The center also wants to sale 5 acres of the land to the county to include a new Dorchester County library in that space.

Organizers see the library joining in with the center as a great educational partnership for the area.

At a Monday County Council meeting, Bill Collins, the chairman of the county's Library Board, recommended the council look into approving plans for the purchase of the 5 acre plot.

Last November, Dorchester County residents voted and approved a bond referendum that would use $30 million to build new libraries. The county currently has two.

Consultants recommended the county add at least four more to better serve the community. Collins said he and the board see the Ridgeville location as the best spot.

The group was told by consultants to look for locations that had great visibility and accessibility.

"And this has both of those," Collins said.

Engineering studies haven't been completed at the property yet but the library board estimates the land will cost them between $13,000 and $17,000 an acre. The county would also have to cover around 6 percent of the water and sewage costs when that estimate is finalized.

“We’re just eager for county council to make a decision...this was a unanimous recommendation by our library board," Collins said.

The Ridgeville library would be the first and quickest library project for the county, Collins said. It could potentially be done within a year. The county is also planning to build more libraries in Summerville and North Charleston.

The County Administrator, Jason Ward, said no action has been taking yet on the Ridgeville space. It's still evaluating the qualifications of architectural and engineering firms.

"Several locations have been considered," he said.