288-unit apartment complex could be coming near Summerville High School

A 288-unit apartment complex could be in store just a few miles from Summerville High School, but state health and environmental inspectors first must say the developer can apply for a building permit.

Vantage at Summerville awaits inspection approval by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, and then can seek permits and set construction dates.

The new apartments will be east of Orangeburg Road and west of Boonehill Road on Tupperway Drive. It will neighbor the Summerville cemetery.

Back in 2017, a project referred to as Six Oaks was designed by Seamon, Whiteside and Associates, Inc. Within the project was a proposal for 167 acres owned by the Tupper family.

A majority of the land was outside of Summerville in Dorchester County, but a plan approved in December 2017 would annex all of the land into the town.

The annexed space, known as Six Oak Tract, will be used for single-family homes, restaurants, retail, medical offices and multi-family residential spaces, such as the apartment complex. Vantage at Summerville is slated to take up 19 acres of the over 166 acre annexed space.

The complex will include additional buildings and other amenities. Anticipated plans for the Six Oak Tract also include a 430-unit single family residential space, 200,000 square feet of commercial space, 50,000 square feet of light industrial space and a 330-unit medium density residential area.

Landfills, mining and gas stations are some of the excluded land uses.

Earlier this year, The Post and Courier reported on another apartment developer taking steps to build on the outskirts of Summerville. HH Multi of Fayetteville, N.C., applied for a stormwater permit from the state in February and asked Dorchester County to provide sewer service.

That complex will be where Dorchester Road meets U.S. Highway 17-A. It will consist of 13 buildings constructed on 21 acres. The 288 units will range from one to three bedrooms.

With Dorchester's rapid growth, an Emergency Operations and Consolidated Dispatch Center is also slated to finish construction in January 2022. At a recent Dorchester County Council meeting, members were given a presentation on the center's final design.