Before he wound up in a Charleston County jail cell 2,000 miles from his home — before he became an object of the Venezuelan mafia’s ire and tried to sneak into the United States in the trunk of a stranger’s car — Eduard Rojas-Fernandez had hit his stride.
In recent years, jockey Rojas-Fernandez, 35, had emerged as a force on the professional horse racing circuit in his native Venezuela. He had success. He had fans.
The 111-pounder had aspirations of making a name for himself in international racing, riding champion horses in other countries and reaping big paydays with victorious runs. But the Venezuelan criminal underworld wanted to keep Rojas-Fernandez close, he told associates.
Gangsters with mafia ties sought to use Rojas-Fernandez and his fellow jockeys as pawns in illegal race-rigging schemes that would guarantee purses from fixed contests. Cases in which jockeys are threatened and kidnapped — and in some cases killed — have been well-documented in the country.
Rojas-Fernandez wanted out. Refusing to fix races, the jockey fled, setting into motion a protracted and risky journey that landed him in a South Carolina jail cell.
Fighting against illnesses contracted while being shuffled between detention centers and potential deportation proceedings, the jockey and his supporters are vying to win him asylum.
For a marked man like Rojas-Fernandez, his supporters say, his life may depend on it.
In coming weeks, though a more precise date is not yet known, Rojas-Fernandez will interview with officers from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, said Rojas-Fernandez’s girlfriend and business partner, Karen Gentry Norton, age 60.
A spokeswoman for USCIS referred inquiries to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and ICE could not offer comment, citing the ongoing government shutdown.
The Post and Courier requested an interview with Fernandez through the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, but a spokesman said the agency had to receive clearance from ICE. Although Fernandez is being held in Charleston County, the sheriff's office maintains no jurisdiction over his case. The sheriff's office will frequently hold ICE detainees, which is in accordance with a contractual agreement between the agency and the federal government.
"He's really between a rock and a hard place," said his attorney, Bonnie Smerdon, based out of Aventura, a suburb of Miami. "He said to me, 'Maybe I should give up and sign the papers, because I’d rather die in my own country than in here ... maybe a bullet in the head would be quicker than dying of pneumonia.'"
A protracted journey
The jockey’s plight comes at a time when the U.S. is steeped in roiling debates over immigration.
President Donald Trump has said many times that migrants traveling in caravans from Central and South America will not be granted asylum after the Supreme Court in June upheld a travel ban that includes Venezuela.
"I'm not a liberal open borders person," said Norton. "I'm a Republican who voted for Trump. I believe in border security. I don't believe in illegal immigration ... (but) I've been through the system and know what is broken. It starts with the understanding that not everyone who comes from Latin America is a bad guy."
When he refused to throw races in the mafia’s favor back in Venezuela, Rojas-Fernandez feared retribution and fled the country in 2016. First to Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean, then to Canada, and finally to the United States.
In the fall of 2016, Rojas-Fernandez had moved to California with Norton after the two met at a race track in Alberta, Canada, where Rojas-Fernandez raced after fleeing. While living together near Pasadena, Calif., and running their own race track, the couple spent two years and nearly $40,000 trying and failing to obtain the type of visa typically granted to professional athletes.
Migrants who apply for asylum here are processed by the Department of Homeland Security and granted entry into the United States while they await a formal hearing to determine their asylum status. However, even when migrants elect to seek asylum, there is no guarantee they will be allowed into the U.S., even on a temporary basis, according to federal government guidelines. They will either be detained or released in the U.S. until their request is decided.
Rojas-Fernandez opted instead to take his chances trying to bypass border officials and enter the country illegally in the trunk of a car, according to federal court documents.
The car was stopped by a border agent who noted the vehicle was moving at an unusually slow pace, according to the documents. When the driver refused to consent for the car to be searched, agents brought in a police dog who sniffed out Rojas-Fernandez.
the documents say he was taken into custody somewhere near Otay Mesa, San Diego, just north of the border.
While Rojas-Fernandez was detained by the U.S. Marshal's Service, he applied for asylum, citing the danger he faced back in Venezuela, Norton said. But federal officials tapped him to serve as a witness against the driver who had transported him, so he was transferred to a holding center in Arizona.
After about two months, he was transferred to Charleston, where he remains. Meanwhile, Norton said, Rojas-Fernandez is sharing a section at the jail with four other asylum-seekers.
Known targets
Rojas-Fernandez has been immersed in horse racing most of his life.
Starting jockey school at the age of 13, according to his girlfriend, Rojas-Fernandez was racing professionally by the time he was 15.
By day, he would ride as a successful and sought-after athlete. When he wasn't riding, he ate and slept on the floors of a crowded housing unit at the track in Venezuela, Norton said.
As known targets of the mafia there, Rojas-Fernandez and the other riders would be accompanied back to the site by guards tasked with keeping them safe from gangsters who sought to buy the cooperation of jockeys and manipulate the outcomes of races. Norton said Rojas-Fernandez received threats from back home as recently as May.
"So the options are he either gets approved (following) his credible fear interview, or he gets deported to Venezuela," his girlfriend said. "Those are his two options."
After being transferred from a holding center in Arizona to Charleston, Rojas-Fernandez is recovering from a bout of pneumonia while he awaits an interview with an immigration officer that will determine his fate.
Meanwhile, before sunrise on New Year's Eve, Norton drove through the darkness toward Charleston.
Flying from California to South Carolina, Norton rented a car after arriving at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport and drove the 100-plus miles to her Charleston hotel.
"I'm here for two reasons," Norton said. "To motivate him to keep going to keep going and to let him know I'm here with him.”