MEGGETT — The modest wooden shed that sits in the heart of Charleston County's new park here hints at the recent history of this region's life as a major agricultural hub.
Meggett County Park covers 416 acres, just a small slice of what was farmed around the town during the early 20th century.
In the 1920s, landowners paired their rich soil with a waterway, a railroad spur and an emerging network of improved roads. A cannery processed oysters and fish, and new truck farms thrived with produce such as cabbage and potatoes. At one point, Meggett was considered the "Cabbage Capital of the World."
That era began to fade only a decade later.
The new park's timber shed, open on all sides, is a surviving remnant from that time, a shelter where produce could be stored and packed up. A small pile of discarded farm equipment sits nearby. Farther away, visitors will find open linear fields separated by drainage ditches now full of grown trees.
But for most people visiting the park, which opened earlier this month, the distant views will hold the most appeal.
Its 5-mile-network of trails winds over three adjacent loops, two of which run along the marsh and offer glimpses of distant hummocks and creeks little disturbed by time.
Bryant Tezza, who manages the site for the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission, hinted that the park's remoteness and sense of quiet is what will strike visitors the most.
Like Lauren Hill County Park in Mount Pleasant, it's yet another place where your cell phone probably won't work.
Dis-Harmony Hall
The quietude of the park today stands in sharp contracts to the political ruckus surrounding its purchase in 2007.
The commission spent $10 million to buy what then was referred to as the Harmony Hall tract, but County Council later met about the agreement behind closed doors and came within one vote of overturning the deal.
Opponents criticized the remote location on Ethel Post Office Road, but they mostly questioned the price. Susan and Peter Stanley had bought nearly 600 acres of land in February 2007 for $9.6 million, then sold 420 of those acres to the PRC for $10 million in July. There was no public discussion of the deal before the PRC voted to buy the land and then-state Rep. Chip Limehouse, R-Charleston, was one of the listing agents.
Council members also noted the PRC's land acquisition plans showed land near Meggett as among its lowest priorities, but Tom O'Rourke, then the PRC's executive director, said the need was there. The purchase was part of $36 million the county received from its first half-cent sales tax increase for green space and road projects.
Peter Stanley later said he didn't make any money from the Harmony Hall sale because of his expenses related to the deal, such as engineering costs. Limehouse had sued the Stanleys over his commission on the arrangement but Limehouse said recently that was resolved.
He also said the main opponent of the Harmony Hall deal was this newspaper and its coverage of how the deal was done. "They got it for a great price, I thought," he said. "I think it's a wonderful thing for the county, and I'm glad to have played a small role in it."
The park is certainly welcome today, said Meggett Mayor Buster Herrington, who took office after the ruckus over its purchase had died down.
"It has a very diverse ecosystem, and there's a lot of diverse wildlife there," Herrington said. "It's nature at its best, and the county has done a good job making it a passive park with trails."
'It's time'
The park is one of several large parcels the PRC acquired during the past decade, largely with county greenbelt money from its local sales tax. Many still remain closed to public access, at least for now.
Christine Volousky, PRC's assistant director for parks, said the Meggett park opened partly in response to public interest.
"It wasn't until two years ago that somebody came and said, 'What are y'all doing with this piece of property?'" she said. The county held a drop-in a few years ago to hear about what residents wanted here.
"They wanted it open, and I said, 'OK, we're going to do that. It's time,'" Volousky said.
The county had to do relatively little work to open the property. Many of the unpaved roads and trails existed, though some sections had to be rebuilt or improved. The most ambitious projects included a short wooden bridge and re-enforcing a dike along a marsh-front trail.
Its trails are the first in PRC'S system that are fully mixed use, open to pedestrians, cyclists and those on horses, she said. While Mullet Hall County Park has trails for horses and pedestrians, cyclists are not allowed.
Most maintenance work there involves prescribed burning to create a healthier forest, one closer to the longleaf pine forest that grew there originally. Tezza, the area manager, said he also keeps an eye out for trees that are dying and should be cut down for safety's sake.
Signs urge visitors to follow trail etiquette. Cyclists are asked to yield to pedestrians. Both pedestrians and cyclists must yield to those on horses. The park also abuts other private land in spots, so visitors are asked to stay on trails within the park.
Adam Roman, who works with PRC's planning and development, said the county knows the Meggett park lies along the northern edge of the ACE Basin and that has guided its minimal development.
"To us, it's an extension of that as a conservation piece and public access," he said.
In the future
Those arriving will find a small dirt parking area, a gate to keep them from driving farther and an enlarged, sheltered map.
There's also a small metal box for the $1 admission fee the county collects on the honor system similar to the one at Laurel Hill County Park — which is probably the most similar county park. In both parks, visitors won't find a restroom and are asked to pack out anything they bring in. Motorized vehicles are prohibited, as are dogs off-leash.
All trails are unpaved and earlier this month, heavy rains left large puddles lingering behind. Visitors were met with a small sign: "Due to excessive rain recently, some trails are closed and many other areas are extremely wet. Proceed with caution."
In the near future the county may improve some of those low-lying trails and add signage to explain the land's history.
For instance, a large central part of the park has a series of linear fields that remain open, flanked by old drainage ditches now full of grown trees. Roman said this area could include signage interpreting the land's agricultural past. The PRC even could replant cabbage here one day.
Another section has a small clump of mature oaks. "We've talked about it being an ideal picnic area, a shady place on a summer day," Roman said.
In the more distant future, the county could add shelters and playgrounds, not unlike those found at James Island and Palmetto Island county parks, Volousky said.
"I don't ever see a waterpark or anything grand out here," she said. "But who knows? I'll be gone by then and who knows what the next generation will come up with."