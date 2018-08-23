Some motorists on their morning commute Thursday encountered an unexpected hazard when a large pig ended up on Interstate 26 in North Charleston.
The pig may have fallen from a truck on eastbound I-26 near the Aviation Avenue exit shortly before 7 a.m., S.C. Highway Patrol spokesman Matthew Southern said.
As it idled in the middle of the road, the pig was recaptured a short time later by crews from the Charleston Animal Society, Southern said.
The Animal Society named the pig "Babe." The society said on Twitter that the female pig was evaluated by a veterinarian after suffering road rash during the fall.
It's not known what sort of truck the pig may have come from, authorities said.