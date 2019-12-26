A Cold War-era tank that has sat outside of a South Carolina military base for years just got a much-needed makeover.

An M48 Patton tank, which was the model introduced to the Army in the 1950s and used extensively during the Vietnam War, has been on display outside of Patton Hall at U.S. Army Central's headquarters since 2011. The building is located on the grounds of Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter.

U.S. Army Central, which used to be known known as the Third Army, is a famous unit. During World War II, it was the tip of the spear that rolled through Germany under Gen. George Patton's command. The unit pushed Nazi forces from France all the way to Austria. Nearly 50 years later, it was instrumental in Operation Desert Storm in the Middle East.

Originally, the tank served as the mascot for Patton Hall at Fort McPherson in Atlanta. A base realignment by the federal government brought the unit to South Carolina. Since the historic M48 was moved to the Palmetto State, the tank has been through a lot with the warm temperatures and hurricane-prone climate.

“The effects of the sun and weather are pretty harsh to a vehicle sitting out in the elements every day for a decade,” said Michael Clauss, U.S. Army Central's command historian. “The paint was faded, but more telling, we were starting to see the rust and other signs that it was time for this restoration project.”

Shaw Air Force Base didn't have the right maintenance unit to restore the tank. Army technicians discussed bringing the historic artifact to nearby Fort Jackson, Fort Benning in Georgia, Fort Bragg in North Carolina or even Anniston Army Depot in Alabama.

Ultimately, they decided to bring it to Fort Knox in Kentucky to have it repaired. The 50-ton battle machine was hoisted on a crane and then put on a truck. It was transported to the Bluegrass State in late September.

Sgt. 1st Class Casey Steiner organized the transportation of the tank from Shaw Air Force Base to Fort Knox and back. He also oversaw all stages of the preservation project to ensure it went smoothly. During the nearly three-month project, contractors stripped the paint, removed rust and added sealant to make it watertight. They also added a coat of historically accurate paint and stenciling.

“I hope they enjoy it,” Steiner said, of the tank. “I hope it’s everything they expected it to be, if not more, and hopefully it does them proud by being a nice monument for Patton Hall.”