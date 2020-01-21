A military exercise by the Navy off the Southeast coast could jam GPS for small aircraft in South Carolina this week, causing pilots and aviation enthusiasts to worry.

Through Friday, various Navy ships dubbed Carrier Strike Group 4 will be jamming navigation systems to as low as 50 feet and as high as 40,000 feet.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a flight advisory Monday the test "may result in unreliable or unavailable GPS signal."

While it's unclear how the exercise will impact civilian smartphones, Google map searches and car navigation systems, pilots of smaller aircraft are nervous about the possible repercussions.

"It is something to be concerned about," said Joe Bustos, a flight instructor at the Mount Pleasant Airport.

"Pilots have become very reliant on GPS," he added. "When you have an interference like this, it could cause pilots to go off course."

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, a national nonprofit that works on behalf of aviators, has decried the GPS exercise before. In a blog post in 2019, officials said the impact range from the Florida Keys to eastern Kentucky was too massive.

“(The exercise is) unacceptably widespread and potentially hazardous,” said Rune Duke, the nonprofit's senior director of government affairs.

"The interference events are important to the military and our national defense, and the FAA must assure that flight safety is not compromised," Duke said.

Airport managers for private airports in Berkeley County and Dorchester County were unaware of the FAA notification. The town of Mount Pleasant's airport manager declined comment. The Charleston International Airport did not immediately respond.

Duke said all aircraft using GPS could be affected by the exercise.

Joint Base Charleston spokesman 2nd Lt. Samuel A. Swanson said there could likely be an impact at the Charleston Air Force Base but it is going to be minimal and won't harm Air Force missions.

The FAA would not comment on how the GPS jamming would impact the area. The 50-foot threshold means most vehicle travel would not be impacted.

"The Global Positioning System (GPS) constellation is provided by the Department of Defense," FAA spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt said. "Routine testing is conducted on the GPS. The FAA issues advisories to inform operators that they may experience interference with or disruption of their GPS navigation systems in the vicinity of the testing."

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association said it's been made aware of "hundreds of reports" of interference to aircraft and considers the risks to aircraft to be "highly concerning."

"In one example, an aircraft lost navigation capability and did not regain it until after landing," an AOPA blog post said. "Other reports have highlighted aircraft veering off course and heading toward active military airspace — and the wide range of reports makes it clear that interference affects aircraft differently."

Pilots are trained to use a variety of navigation methods instead of GPS, according to Rick Trammell, the fixed-based operator at the Greenwood Airport. But he said pilots can be taken off course and some are relying too heavily on electronic navigation in general.

"Although we've never seen these interferences affect things for us, they very well could," he said. "Pilots need to be prepared."