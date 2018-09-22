Florence has had a devastating impact on the Pee Dee in South Carolina and eastern North Carolina and will continue to do so in its aftermath over the next week as floodwaters continue to rise.
There are many ways to help, including volunteering and dropping donations at businesses. While donated items can eventually find their way to storm victims, financial contributions are the most immediate and effective assistance you can provide.
Here is a list of nonprofits that can put you and your money to work to make a difference:
American Red Cross
Thousands of disaster workers have been mobilized to help victims. The nonprofit provides shelter, meals, emergency supplies and medical care.
Mail: Send checks to American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.
Phone: 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767), 1-800-HELPNOW (1-800-435-7669) or text FLORENCE to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
Online: redcross.org
Give blood: Blood drives have been forced to cancel because of the storm and there is a critical need for platelet and type O blood donations. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, going to redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-REDCROSS.
Lowcountry disaster relief
The Lowcountry Mayors’ Disaster Relief Fund and Coastal Community Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund are collecting donations for storm victims.
Online: coastalcommunityfoundation.org (Donors may specify where they would like their money to go in the comments section.)
North Carolina fund
The North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund addresses unmet needs in the aftermath of a disaster.
Mail: Send checks to North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund, 20312 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-0312.
Online: nc.gov
Salvation Army
The nonprofit works to "bring basic needs and spiritual care" to disaster victims. It requests financial donations to meet on-site needs and help stabilize local economies.
Phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY or text STORM to 51555 to receive a donation link for mobile giving.
Mail: Salvation Army, PO BOX 1959, Atlanta, GA 30301. Designate "2018 Hurricane Season — Florence" on all checks.
Online: salvationarmycarolinas.org
South Carolina fund
The One SC Fund provides grants to nonprofits to fund relief, recovery and rebuilding after state-declared emergencies.
Mail: Send checks to Central Carolina Community Foundation-One SC, 2711 Middleburg Drive, Suite 213, Columbia, SC 29204.
Online: yourfoundation.org
United Way
The charity created the Hurricane Florence Recovery Fund to support affected communities.
Phone: Call 211 — a free hotline for individuals seeking help. Updates are also available by texting FLORENCE to 898-211.
Mail: Send checks to United Way Worldwide, P.O. Box 418607, Boston, MA 02241-8607. Reference Hurricane Florence in the memo line on your check.
Online: unitedway.org