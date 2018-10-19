The eight-page court ruling about a man convicted in a North Charleston stabbing opened with a line that no one disputes.
"On the night of Nov. 27, 2013, (Joseph) Johnson cut (David Alan) White's hair," it said. "Sometime later, White cut Johnson's throat."
But why White slashed his friend's throat, causing a critical wound, sits at the center of a legal dispute that prompted the S.C. Court of Appeals this week to toss out his criminal conviction. The court declared that a judge should have allowed the 32-year-old North Charleston man to argue at his trial that he acted both in self-defense and by accident.
If it stands, the precedent-setting court decision would reaffirm a South Carolina defendant's right to offer separate alternative theories to a crime when there is evidence of both.
A jury convicted White in 2016 of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and a judge sentenced him to 15 years in prison. He remained Friday at Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville.
Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson, whose office prosecuted White, said Friday the S.C. Attorney General's Office would decide whether to appeal to the state Supreme Court. An attempt to reach an attorney general spokesman was not immediately successful.
Without further appeals, Wilson said she plans to retry White, "assuming all the essential witnesses are ready, willing and able to help us prosecute."
On the day before Thanksgiving 2013, both men went to a friend's backyard gathering in the Pepperhill community, where Johnson gave White a haircut. As they chatted, White later said, Johnson talked about how he used to make shanks in prison and kept a gun and a knife under his moped seat.
While Johnson had a criminal record, White had convictions only for minor traffic offenses.
Some witnesses described the men as "joking" throughout the evening. Others recalled "intense" interactions between the two, the court ruling stated.
At some point, White later said, he grew uncomfortable. As he walked away, he testified later, someone punched him in the side of the head.
White offered an explanation for his reaction. He had suffered head injuries in the past: when someone hit him with a mug, when a window fell on him, when he had a brain aneurysm.
So after the punch, White said he pulled his hands out of his pockets. One of them was clutching a knife as he quickly spun around and cut Johnson's throat.
"Because I got hit, it was a reaction," he later testified. "I didn't realize that I even had the knife ... in my hand. ... I just spin around real quick. I didn't know it was him behind me."
Johnson lost a lot of blood, but surgeons saved him. The solicitor said in a statement two years ago that White had carried out the throat-slashing "viciously and without provocation."
At the trial, Circuit Judge J.C. Nicholson didn't let White testify about Johnson's supposed statements about having weapons on his moped. Prosecutors said the testimony was irrelevant because White didn't know whether Johnson was actually armed or whether Johnson was the person who had actually punched him.
And because he testified that he had stabbed Johnson unintentionally, White couldn't use the self-defense argument, either, the judge said.
But the appeals courts noted that White offered accounts supporting both the self-defense and accident explanations, even though they were sometimes contradictory. A jury should have heard about both and decided for itself, the court ruled.
White was tried on an attempted murder charge, but the jury convicted him of the lesser assault count that carried up to 20 years in prison. The judge opted for a 10-year sentence. A simultaneous conviction for using a weapon in the violent crime tacked on another five years.
During his more than two years in state prisons, White has been disciplined only once, for failing to obey orders, records showed. Without an appeal, he wouldn't be eligible for release until 2029.