With every flood in the Charleston area, there's a familiar scene: A car caught in the quickly rising waters being pushed to dry ground by its unlucky owners or helpful neighbors.

In many places, residents have become so accustomed to the city's nuisance high tides or sudden downpours known as "rain bombs" that they've already earmarked high ground to move a vehicle. It might be a nearby hotel parking lot or a public parking deck. In the case of Folly Beach, the island's highest point is the parking lot of its only gas station, which is often full of cars as a storm approaches.

It's hard to say exactly how many cars have gone under over the years in the Holy City. LKQ, a local salvage yard that's part of a national chain, doesn't have any records on which cars there have been flooded, said Marcus Grey, an employee of the self-service location in North Charleston.

Losing a car to rising water is an earmark of life in Charleston for many, however, and has been happening for decades. Among the most prone are those who live and work around the city's medical district where hospital workers often park on residential streets that are the first to go under.

When Gloria Jenkins worked there in the 1970s, her Toyota Corona went under as often as a few times a summer.

"It was a pretty common thing," said Jenkins, who said the car miraculously kept running.

In rare cases, flood-damaged cars may make it to the resale market. When buying a used car, the best practice is to check its history with a service like Carfax, or have it inspected by a mechanic.

But it's almost certain these days that if a car gets significantly flooded, insurance companies will total it.

Laurie Kramer, a Gadsden Street resident, had three cars totaled due to flooding in three years as water crept into her low-lying neighborhood.

The first, a Toyota Prius, was lost to flooding during the 2015 flood, a drenching rain that sat over the state for days. The storm put 8 inches of water onto her driveway before she woke up and moved it, but the floorboards of the vehicle were soggy, enough to total it.

The potential to wreck a hybrid vehicle with water is high, because it's so dependent on electronics. If salt reaches electrical wires, it creates a risk of fire — something Kramer learned only after she drove her first inundated car to a repair shop.

Kramer and her husband quickly replaced the car with another Prius, in part, because her son's wedding was approaching and she wanted to make sure her transportation was taken care of. But, about three weeks later, a second flood put 15 inches of water in her driveway. That ruined the second car, which she'd owned for only about five days.

While Kramer found herself in an unlucky location, many more people ruin cars by driving them into floodwaters. State emergency officials' public campaign to "turn around, don't drown" is focused on safety, but the advice is just as useful for preserving a vehicle, because once water infiltrates, problems abound.

Richard Green, of Richard's Automotive Repair, gets a handful of cars at his West Ashley shop every time there's downtown flooding. Often, they're just waiting to be inspected by an insurance adjuster, and then hauled off to a salvage yard.

If water reaches door handles or higher, that's a worst-case scenario, Green said: The car's air intake has likely sucked up the water, potentially causing the engine to seize.

Water is so damaging, in part, because of all the computers in a modern car. If it gets high enough, machines that control a car's engine, ignition and brakes are all trashed. And even low levels of saltwater can spur corrosion on a car's undercarriage.

Bill Frehse, a James Island-based State Farm agent, said most companies will choose to total flooded cars because often the deeper they look, the more expensive a repair bill becomes. Only comprehensive policy coverage will cover flooding, he added.

There's another reason to avoid driving through floodwaters, Kramer said. Cars moving at almost any speed kick up a wake in floodwaters, pushing them into nearby homes or vehicles.

That's how Kramer lost a third car, after the tidal flooding at the end of 2018. She'd parked the vehicle in a part of the street that she thought was high enough to avoid disaster, but when her husband opened the hood later, he found mulch on the engine block — indicating that a wake had pushed into the interior of the car.

"You shouldn't be out there joyriding in your big truck (because) you can," Kramer said. "You need to keep your butt at home and let people try to bear their way through this."