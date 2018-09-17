The year the Great Recession began — 2007 — marked a peak in South Carolina household income that hasn't been seen since, despite a years-long economic recovery and low unemployment rates.
Nationally, household income increased and poverty declined for a fourth consecutive year in 2017, according to new American Community Survey estimates from the Census Bureau. South Carolina instead saw poverty rise last year, while household income rose but remained nearly $10,000 below the median household income nationwide.
The Great Recession officially began in December 2007 and ended in June 2009, but incomes continued to fall for several more years before they started to rebound.
In the Palmetto State, household median income peaked in 2007, at $51,273, then declined for five years during and after the recession, to $46,162 in 2012. Then, income started climbing, and reached $50,570 last year, according to American Community Survey data from the Census Bureau.
"Since 2012, real median household income is up in nearly every state," said Gloria Guzman, a census statistician with the Social, Economic, and Housing Statistics Division. "Only seven states and Puerto Rico haven’t experienced a statistically significant increase."
Clifford Smith, who owns a North Charleston consulting business, said he wasn't surprised by the latest census estimates for South Carolina because he's still not earning what he did before the recession.
“I do see that people are not making as much as they did," he said.
For full-time male workers such as Clifford, median incomes have hardly increased since the 1970s, when adjusted for inflation. Full-time female workers have seen their inflation-adjusted incomes rise more than 33 percent since the mid-'70s, government statistics show, but remain well below those of the male workers, by more than $10,000.
Nationally, median household income hit $60,336, according to American Community Survey estimates, or $61,372, according to a different data set, the Current Population Survey. According to the Census Bureau, adjusting for inflation and changes in survey methodology, the median U.S. household income last year was statistically the same in 2017 as in two earlier years just before recessions hit — 2007 and 1999.
Ryan Robinson, a 33-year-old dentist who graduated from College of Charleston, was surprised to hear that families are still recovering from the recession. He said addressing the student loan debt faced by so many in the U.S. would help.
"That's the elephant in the room," Robinson said.
South Carolina had an estimated 15.4 percent of its population living in poverty last year, a higher percentage than in the three neighboring states — North Carolina, Georgia and Florida — but below the nearly 20 percent poverty rates estimated in Louisiana and Mississippi.
“There’s no doubt the Boeings and Volvos of the world are having trouble filling jobs, but there’s a significant population — many are my neighbors — who don’t have the education and training to get those jobs," said Bill Stanfield, CEO of the nonprofit group Metanoia, Community Development Corporation located in the Chicora-Cherokee neighborhood of North Charleston. "So they work in the tourism industry or the bottom end of hospital jobs."
"There’s less unemployment, but there’s lots of underemployment," he said. “It’s unfortunate, because most Americans think that if you work hard and have a job, or two, then you’ll be able to make ends meet."
The Census Bureau considers the change in South Carolina poverty from 2016 to 2017 statistically insignificant but estimates that the number of residents living in poverty increased more in South Carolina during that year than in any state besides West Virginia.
A family of four is considered to be living in poverty if the household's income is less than $24,858.
St. George resident Howard Sanders, 58, works full-time for the Army. He said raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour would help people.
Horace Bruce, a 70-year-old car salesman who lives in Hanahan, feels like the economy is doing very well. He said President Donald Trump deserves credit for that.
"This is this best it's been," Bruce said.
Rickey Ciapha Dennis Jr. and Hannah Alani contributed to this report.