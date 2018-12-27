After two dogs in two days were shot and seriously injured in November near Summerville, securing funding to provide the costly medical treatment and rehabilitative services was just the first step along what is sure to be a long road to full recoveries.

Staff veterinarians at Dorchester Paws are continuing to monitor the progress and conditions of both dogs — Hamilton, a 3-year-old pointer, and Gwendolyn, an 8-month-old terrier mix — though they are not entirely out of the woods yet.

The dogs were shot in unrelated instances on Nov. 15 and 16 and brought to the shelter, located at 4 Paws Lane, one day apart. The circumstances surrounding each of the shootings remains unclear, and police have yet to announce any arrests.

After a bullet tore through one of her femurs, shattering the bone, Gwendolyn required surgery, the shelter said. Hamilton, who has since been adopted, did not require any surgery after suffering a shot to the shoulder, although there are still bullet shards in his body that will remain, Bunton said.

Even without surgery, medical care for Hamilton's fractured humerus cost about $750, which included radiographs, antibiotics and pain management.

Gwendolyn's surgery cost $2,500.

Immediately after the dogs were brought into Dorchester Paws, however, the community quickly rallied around the canines in need, spokeswoman Jami Bunton said.

"Each animal is an individual and they process trauma differently," Angele Bice, a veterinarian who treated the dogs, said in an email. "Gweny and Hamilton have been troopers. Hamilton was very scared and standoffish on intake, but quickly came around to running to the front of the cage ready to give kisses. Gweny has been a sweet, happy, tail-wagging soul from the moment she was found. She was trying to come to people and eliciting affection the entire time."

The shelter brought in roughly $6,000 through various fundraising efforts after Hamilton and Gwendolyn were brought in, she added. The remaining funds continue to be applied to other animals in the shelter's care.

The funds were a welcome reprieve for the group considering they had surpassed their budget for outside veterinary care. In 2018, Dorchester Paws spent roughly $50,000 — about $20,000 over budget, Bunton said.

Dorchester Paws often takes in multiple injured or at-risk animals each day.

"There hasn't been a single day where we haven't gotten just one (animal)," Bunton said.

Gwendolyn's surgery, which took place on Nov. 18, included inserting a special plate into Gwendolyn's femur that is meant to bind a gap where there is no longer any bone, Bunton said.

"We probably won't know until after the first of the year whether it was truly successful," she said.

"There is a 50 percent chance the plate won't be able to hold up with such little bone for it to be secured onto, but it is the best chance of saving the leg," Bice, the veterinarian, said.

If after the waiting period Gwendolyn doesn't achieve sufficient functionality in that leg it may have to be amputated. But in the meantime, Bunton said, Gwendolyn is living with a foster family as she progresses toward an anticipated full recovery.

Bunton also said that Dorchester Paws is in regular contact with the foster family and receives updates on how the dog is progressing in her recovery.

"Time, patience, love," she said. "Just give them that, and often they will come around."