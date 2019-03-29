COLUMBIA — Seven Orangeburg County law enforcement officers, including a small-town police chief, are accused of accepting bribes, protecting tractor trailers for drug traffickers and creating fake police reports to help undocumented immigrants obtain visas meant for witnesses and victims of crimes.
The U.S. Attorneys Office in South Carolina unsealed a TK-page indictment that laid out charges of conspiracy, visa fraud and the distribution of methamphetamines and cocaine against five officers with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Department and two officers with the small Springfield Police Department.
"The actions described in these indictments demonstrate a clear betrayal of the people of Orangeburg County, this state and legitimate law enforcement officers who risk their lives everyday," Jody Norris, the FBI's special agent in charge in South Carolina, told reporters outside the federal courthouse in Columbia on Friday.
Six of the officers involved in the alleged conspiracy face decades in prison if they are convicted, and they could be sentenced to life behind bars. One of the sheriff's deputies and two other men involved in the alleged scheme face a maximum of ten years in federal prison.
All of the law enforcement officers were arrested early Friday morning and hauled into federal court.
Among them was former Springfield Police Chief LaCra Jenkins, who is also a former Orangeburg County Sheriff's deputy. But the federal investigation labeled Springfield police officer Allan Hunter Jr. as the "ringleader" in the conspiracy.
Federal prosecutors asked a U.S. District Judge on Friday to keep both Jenkins and Hunter in prison as they face the federal charges. The judge set a bond for the rest of the police officers.
Four of the officers are accused of taking bribes to create false incident reports that claimed some undocumented immigrants were crime victims, which would allow them to obtain special visas, authorities said.
Six of the officers are accused of accepting bribes to allow cocaine and methanediamine trafficking, including protecting tractor-trailers the officers believed were carrying money from drug sales, U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon told reporters.
"These investigations are a low point for the law enforcement community," a special agent in charge with U.S. Department of Homeland Security told reporters Friday.
Jenkins resigned in 2017 as police chief in Springfield, a town of about 500, after he was charged with withholding pay from other deputies during his time at the sheriff's department, according to a report in The Times & Democrat of Orangeburg.
Jenkins returned as police chief last year after completing a pretrial intervention program for first-time offenders. But Jenkins is not listed as Springfield's current chief on the police department's website.
The FBI, Homeland Security and the State Law Enforcement Division, which brought the case to the attention of federal authorities in 2017, were involved in the investigation.
This story is developing and will be updated.