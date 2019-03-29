COLUMBIA — In what was called a "low point for the law enforcement community," six Orangeburg County officers, including a small-town police chief, were accused Friday of accepting bribes to protect tractor trailers for drug traffickers and creating fake police reports to help undocumented immigrants obtain visas meant for crime victims.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in South Carolina unsealed a 19-page indictment that laid out charges of conspiracy, visa fraud and the distribution of methamphetamines and cocaine against five deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office and two officers with the Springfield Police Department.
"The actions described in these indictments demonstrate a clear betrayal of the people of Orangeburg County, this state and legitimate law enforcement officers who risk their lives everyday," Jody Norris, the FBI's special agent in charge in South Carolina, told reporters outside the federal courthouse in Columbia on Friday.
Five of the officers involved in the alleged conspiracy face up to life in prison if convicted for their role in visa fraud and drug trafficking charges. One of the sheriff's deputies faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison on visa fraud and conspiracy charges.
Three men, two from Orangeburg and another from Kentucky, also were were charged in the scheme. One man faces life in prison while the other two could spend a decade in prison if convicted on visa fraud and conspiracy charges.
All of the law enforcement officers and a reputed reserve deputy were arrested early Friday morning and hauled into federal court.
Among them was former Springfield Police Chief LaCra Jenkins, a former Orangeburg County Sheriff's deputy. But the federal investigation labeled Springfield police officer Allan Hunter Jr., also a veteran of the sheriff's office, as the "ringleader" in the conspiracy.
According to the indictment, Hunter recruited Jenkins, Shazier, Timmons and Tucker to assist in protecting tractor-trailers they believed were carrying money from narcotic sales from late last year through February. Tucker represented himself as a reserve deputy in the sheriff's office, according to the indictment, but he did not work with the department, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.
Federal prosecutors asked a U.S. District Judge on Friday to keep both Jenkins and Hunter in prison as they face the federal charges.
The judge set a bond for the rest of the police officers — Shazier, Timmons and Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies Carolyn Franklin and Paul Rogers — as well as Tucker. The two other men indicted, Saurabhkumar "Sonny" Patel of Orangeburg and Tarang Patel of Newport, Ky., did not appear in court.
Ravenell said the four deputies indicted in the schemes have been fired from his force of 90 officers. The sheriff said he was "mad as hell and extremely, extremely disappointed" about the charges.
"This is just a sad day for law enforcement, and I apologize to my people and to other law enforcement agencies and officers across this country," Ravenell told reporters.
The FBI, Homeland Security and the State Law Enforcement Division, which brought the case to the attention of federal authorities in 2017, assisted in the investigation.
In a scheme dating back to 2017, four of the officers — Jenkins, Hunter, Franklin and Rogers — are accused of taking bribes to create false incident reports and certification forms that claimed at least five undocumented immigrants were crime victims, which would allow them to obtain special visas to remain in the country legally for four years, authorities said.
The bribes included video game consoles, laptop computers, remote speakers and televisions, the indictment said. Tarang Patel and Saurabhkumar Patel, along with unnamed others, are accused in court records of paying bribes to create incident reports and certification documents used to obtain what are commonly called U visas.
Starting in November, five of the officers — Jenkins, Hunter, Franklin, Shazier and Timmons — along with Tucker are accused of accepting bribes to protect tractor trailers for drug traffickers, according to the indictment. Four officers and Tucker agreed in February to protect trucks carrying methamphetamines and cocaine in the future.
"These investigations are a low point for the law enforcement community," John Eisert, a special agent in charge with U.S. Department of Homeland Security, told reporters Friday.
The federal charges are not the first time Jenkins has run into legal trouble.
He resigned in 2017 as police chief in Springfield, a town of about 500 that's a half-hour west of Orangeburg, after he was charged with withholding pay from other deputies during his time at the sheriff's department, according to a report in The Times & Democrat of Orangeburg. Jenkins returned as police chief last year after completing a pretrial intervention program for first-time offenders.
On Friday, Jenkins was not listed as Springfield's current chief on the police department's website. Police and town officials in Springfield did not return calls Friday.