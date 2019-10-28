It has been six months since Conor McDowell, a Citadel graduate, was killed when his light-armored vehicle flipped over during a training exercise at Camp Pendleton in California, leaving his loved ones searching for answers on what may have caused such a tragedy.

Week after week the family had no clear explanation from the Department of Defense about what went wrong. Since McDowell's sudden death, the family of the first lieutenant lobbied multiple members of Congress and have begged lawmakers to look into what caused these fatal mistakes.

Now, the Government Accountability Office, the independent investigative arm of Congress, is conducting an audit of safety standards in the Army and Marines to see if an epidemic of training deaths could have been prevented.

Since the beginning of the year, eight soldiers and Marines have died in various noncombat training accidents around the United States.

Cary Russell, a director in the GAO’s defense capabilities and management team, confirmed the impending audit to The Post and Courier on Monday.

"We're looking at trends of combat vehicle mishaps at the Department of Defense," Russell said. "Specifically, we'll also be looking at the training ranges as well as the protocols."

The audit will try to address the following questions, Russell said:

Have Army and Marine Corps personnel who operate ground combat vehicles received the recommended number of training hours to meet operational and safety standards?

Have factors such as ground combat vehicle availability and mission capable rates affected the ability of Army and Marine Corps units to meet training requirements or increased safety risks?

Do the Army and Marine Corps inspect training ranges and maneuver areas to identify potential hazards and communicate the results of the inspections to manage risks?

Have the Army and Marine Corps taken actions to enhance the training, readiness and safety of ground combat vehicle operations, and reduce or prevent non-combat casualties related to the use of these vehicles?

After McDowell's death, his father Michael McDowell, fiancee Kathleen Bourque and mother Susan Flanigan have appealed to multiple members of Congress, including members of the House Armed Services Committee. They met with U.S. senators and staffers for Ben Cardin and Chris Vanholen of Maryland, as well as Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

They also met with Rep. John Garamendi of California, Maryland’s Democratic Rep. Anthony Brown, as well as staffers for the armed services and oversight committees. After multiple members of Congress inquired into the training deaths, the investigation was opened.

"I'm very proud of our efforts," Bourque said. "While I'm very happy that this is moving forward, and that these issues have gotten congressional attention, it's not without profound sadness and it comes at a very high cost."

More than 5,000 troops from 2006 to 2018 were killed in accidents. Since the beginning of the year, there have been multiple training deaths relating to vehicles.

On April 14, another Marine was killed at Camp Pendleton when an ATV-like vehicle flipped over. A soldier died at Fort Polk when his Humvee rolled. A 22-year-old West Point cadet was killed when a truck carrying a dozen of his fellow academy members turned over. A Marine was killed in May when his Humvee rolled over as he trained in Northern Australia. On June 14, an Army paratrooper’s Humvee fatally flipped in Alaska.

Just last week three soldiers were killed at Fort Stewart in Georgia when their armored vehicle fell from a bridge and landed upside down in water below.

Five years after the start of operations in Afghanistan and three years after the invasion of Iraq, a total of 16,652 active-duty personnel and reservists have died while serving in the armed forces, according to a report by the Congressional Research Service.

Nearly 32 percent of those fatalities were connected to accidents. By comparison, 16 percent died in combat in that same time frame. The rest includes self-inflicted deaths, homicides, illness and injury.

An official letter has been sent to the Pentagon, Russell said, but a timeline for the completion of the audit has not been finalized.

"We cannot bring our wonderful Conor back," Michael McDowell said, "but we can help save others."