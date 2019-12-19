The bright-green home at the bottom of the Interstate 26 off-ramp onto Romney Street recently saw its second crash in less than two years.

It's not surprising since driving down the ramp feels a bit like a roller coaster ride: there's a point you feel your stomach drop.

But, at the bottom and directly across from the ramp's exit, is Parker Best's home. It is one of the only highway ramps in Charleston that has a home directly across from its exit.

In the past 18 months, Best's home has been struck twice by cars coming off that ramp. One crash was described involving a car that "flew" into the home's living room. Best sued the driver in that crash and is planning legal action against the driver in the early November crash, her attorney Dan Bowles said.

"She does need some help from whoever is responsible for that intersection," Bowles said. "She needs help securing her home."

The most recent crash — on the weekend of Nov. 3 — left a portion of the living room on crisscross stilts. Some of the white wooden stairs leading up to the front door are splintered.

Safety is a concern there already. That intersection has seen 26 collisions in the past five years, according to data from the state Office of Highway Safety, with 14 injuries reported. Tabulations for 2019 indicate the most collisions and most reported injuries: eight collisions and five injuries. None of the collisions resulted in fatalities.

The crossing has a reputation.

"It's always been a danger ramp," East Central Neighborhood Association President Elizabeth Jenkins said. "It used to hit 100 Romney all the time. It's like a free-for-all coming down that exit."

The 100 Romney St. home no longer stands. Jenkins said it was hit up to four times a year, the last time by an 18-wheeler. Jenkins remembers the home was purchased from the state and was going to be used as a small business instead of a home. That was good news, because it meant that if there were a nighttime crash into the building there wouldn't be people there.

Instead, it remained a home.

Jenkins sees an issue with the narrowness of that ramp. She's asked city leaders for help in advocating for speed calming-measures, like speed bumps on the ramp, and better lighting. Jenkins also thinks the state should require home sellers to share crash data on similarly suited buildings with prospective buyers.

She compared it with home sellers having to list the dates of any FEMA or federal flood insurance claims made on a residence.

The state Department of Transportation is charged with maintenance of the ramp and intersection. It said some signage improvements are imminent. The ramp was built as part of the Ravenel Bridge project around 2003-04, according to DOT spokesman Pete Poore. An older ramp was demolished to make room for the widening of I-26.

The state DOT purchased the home Best now lives in for $80,000 in 2002 and sold it to a Salisbury, Conn., limited liability corporation for $73,180 in 2015.

Poore said new signs are to be installed after the holidays. They include a 4-foot oversized "stop ahead" warning sign; a 4-foot oversized stop sign on the left shoulder of the ramp joining the stop sign now at the right of the ramp; a 4-foot two-direction arrow placed directly across the ramp; and reflective strips added to the posts of all signs.

Bowles called the DOT's efforts a good starting point, but that more needs to be done, specifically something that would block vehicles that are out of control.

"What good is a sign going to do that the end of the road doesn't already do?" Bowles asked. "I definitely appreciate they want to do something, but I really believe that nothing short of a barrier is going to protect her."