Call it a sit and run.
A boater towed a couch to an island park in Charleston earlier this month, sat on it, then left it behind.
Now, police have revealed a photograph of the boat towing the sofa across the water, hoping to glean evidence leading them to the litterer.
The furniture folly happened Oct. 7. It was a good Sunday for lounging around outside — sunny with a high of 88 degrees.
Someone snapped a picture from across a body of blue water, showing several people on a motorboat. The cream-color couch floated atop a device that extended from the vessel's stern.
The boat made its way to Morris Island, a more than 800-acre stretch of sand and grass between James Island and Folly Beach. The island is most famous for its lighthouse of the same name that rests on the southern entrance to Charleston Harbor.
Part of the protected island lies in Charleston.
"They used the couch while at the park and then left it there," Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis said. "This is littering."
While there is no incident report about the case, Francis said detectives want to identify the boat's owner. Tipsters can throw Sgt. Christopher Morrell a line at morrellc@charleston-sc.gov.