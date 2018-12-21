SEABROOK ISLAND — Mary Johnson's garden has seen better days.
Her plot, No. 23 in this island's community garden, was just this summer bursting with herbs, flowers and tomatoes of all varieties. Now, it's riddled with dollarweed. Tomato stakes lie across an empty planting bed, and moss grows on the wood and chicken wire gate.
Next year, "when I get my garden back," Johnson said, she would switch out her old, black tomato pots for some new red ones. She had plans to build new raised planting beds with the help of another gardener.
But it's not clear if Johnson, 75, will be allowed to return, because of a rule change that requires gardeners to also be property owners. She has lived on the island for 14 years as a renter, gardening the entire time, and was told in October that she would have to forfeit the plot.
"I was devastated," Johnson said. "For three days, I didn’t go out of the house. I was so — I couldn’t tell you how bad it was. I was falling apart, and it still hurts. I love my garden.”
Johnson's removal hasn't only affected her life. It's caused an uproar among many of her fellow gardeners, who solicited her growing advice, and her friends around the island, who would often find a gift of some of Johnson's extra produce sitting on their doorsteps.
And Johnson, who is of African and Cherokee descent, said she's felt a cold reception as a guest in Seabrook's private club and in other gathering places on the island. Though she's not the only non-white gardener, Johnson couldn't help but if race played a factor in the changes.
“People just look at you like you’re strange, you know?" Johnson said of some people around the island. "Like, I can’t believe this is happening in 2018, people looking at people for their color.”
Representatives of Seabrook's Property Owners Association, which claims domain over everything behind the island's gates, said they had no idea one of the gardeners would be affected by the rule change. They noted the new policy was in line with the island's other amenities, which are completely or partially reserved for property owners.
They denied that race played any part in the management of the garden.
Fellow gardeners are still pushing for Johnson to return. As of Friday evening, 77 people had signed an online petition for her to get the plot back, and several people had sent letters to the POA.
So far, the panel has denied proposals to grant an exception.
'A great ambassador'
Johnson is in part a popular member of the gardening community because she was raised with an intimate knowledge of how to live off the land and is generous with her wealth of information.
She grew up as one of 12 on a farm in Leesburg, N.C. Her father's cash crop was tobacco, but on her family's own plot, they grew everything they might need, even milling corn for flour.
"We loved working out in the fields," Johnson said. "We’d work at night, until 6 or 7 p.m., and then the stuff we picked, we’d have to sit on the back porch and string the beans and do all that stuff, getting ready for my mom to can. I look back now, those were the good old days.”
Johnson left the farm at 18 for Baltimore, where two of her sisters were living, and she eventually fell into a career working for AT&T. That work, combined with a job cleaning houses, paid for private school and college for her son and daughter and ultimately for her five grandchildren as well.
After retirement, Johnson landed in Seabrook, and said she liked the community for how quiet it was and how safe she felt there. Her grandchildren liked to visit, too.
Johnson started gardening at her community plot almost immediately, and soon amassed a large group of friends. Among them was Sen. Darrell Jackson, D-Richland County.
Jackson and Johnson became so close that she helped convince him to stay on the island about seven years ago, when Jackson, who is also black, was considering finding a vacation home in a more diverse location. (Seabrook has 1,714 residents, according to the Census Bureau. Only 34 of them are black.)
Jackson said the garden decision was a mistake in part because of how well Mary has represented the island.
"I think Mary is a great ambassador for (Seabrook)," Jackson said. "I'm not saying they are doing this because she’s African-American, but I'm saying they are not taking advantage of the fact that she is African-American."
He said the entire episode has encouraged him to revisit legislation he's filed in previous legislative sessions, to increase controls over property ownership groups.
'An oversight'
When the community garden was started 20 years ago, Seabrook's POA didn't have much say in how it was run. Gardeners worked that out among themselves, said Charley Moore, a longtime member who keeps bees.
But over the past year, the private group that runs the gated island took an increased interest because it paid for a new fence and the garden was technically on their land, Moore said. Heather Paton, the executive director of the POA, said some gardeners had wanted clarity about the rules.
There's disagreement about how the property ownership stipulation made it into the final policy. Moore said that was a specific request of the POA; Paton and Janet Gorski, a member of the POA board, said that was something that the gardeners introduced.
Gorski said the property ownership stipulation didn't strike her as strange because many other amenities are reserved only for property owners (among the island's 2,600 properties, there are only about 60 long-term renters, Paton said). Paton also said that 21 people are on the waiting list for a plot, and that the change meant property owners get first dibs.
Either way, Moore, who helped draft the new rules, said he regretted the change.
"The ones of us that were instrumental putting that together did not even consider the fact that one of us was not a property owner," said Moore, who is trying to get Johnson reinstated. "That was our mistake. That was an oversight."
For the gardeners not involved in the rules process, the policies were presented after little input, said Lynn Kennedy, who has her own plot. In the late summer, everyone at the garden was told to sign a form, agreeing to the new rules.
"We were informed one time of the agreement, made some protests, and never heard anything again," Kennedy said. "We weren't given a choice. It was like, 'You sign the document or you get off your lot.' There was no democratic process here."
Several attempts to get the board to reverse its decision have not worked thus far. Gorski said that these proposals have been too broad and might have allowed people who neither lived nor owned land on the island to use the garden.
But, she said, another proposal could always come before the board meets again on Jan. 14.
"I don’t understand that this is 100 percent closed, and I think that the board is usually open to making sure that the problems the community is having get resolved," Gorski said. "It's hard to figure out an exception that works for one individual that doesn't have unintentional consequences."