A $46 door knob, a chase and a gun: How police pursued and killed a handcuffed SC man

COLUMBIA — Two officers fired 24 shots, killing a handcuffed man in a Walmart parking lot.

In the months that followed that November incident, police in Chester have insisted they were justified in shooting 28-year-old Ariane McCree. McCree, though handcuffed, had pointed — but never fired — a pistol at officers as he fled arrest for shoplifting a $46 door handle, police said.

Weeks of protests ignited by the Minnesota police killing of George Floyd drew renewed scrutiny to the case this month. Then, police released a grainy body camera video of the shooting, which McCree's family insists raises more questions than it answers.

Since then, Chester Mayor Wanda Stringfellow, a cousin of McCree’s, has called for two officers involved to be fired. The Chester City Council is expected to consider that matter Monday.

And after declining to press charges against the two officers in March, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has requested federal prosecutors also review the case.

Chester Police Chief Eric Williams has defended his officers, who are both white. McCree was black.

“When someone is pointing a firearm at you and walking toward you, I don’t know of a whole lot of de-escalation that you can insert in that situation, but to respond,” Williams said.

But what preceded the shooting, and other key moments left out of body camera footage, have largely gone unaddressed.

A Post and Courier examination of hundreds of pages of investigative documents and interviews — as well as a review of dash cam videos, dispatch audio and Walmart surveillance footage — reveals a thread of questionable actions leading up to the shooting.

Among the findings:

Officer Lavar Richardson handcuffed McCree with his palms facing in. One police expert said that method, compared to a palms-out pattern, allows suspects to maneuver their hands more freely. After a scuffle with an officer in a Walmart office, McCree pulled open a door while handcuffed and escaped to the parking lot.

Officers lost track of McCree, and some later said they believed that he had opened fire in the parking lot. Amid that confusion, Baker arrived at the scene seemingly unaware McCree was handcuffed. In audio of the incident, someone can be heard yelling, “Put your hands up!” Baker opened fire a second later.

None of the officers properly activated their body cameras, as required. That caused the only footage of the incident to lack audio in several key moments, failing to capture any other verbal commands officers may have given to McCree before they opened fire.

The records also show that the officers involved faced few questions about their conduct from investigators with the State Law Enforcement Division. The agency is regularly brought in to investigate police shootings across South Carolina.

However, as often is the case, SLED waited days after the shooting to gather an account from officers. Each submitted a written statement, prepared with help from their lawyer.

SLED asked some follow-ups but failed to pin officers down on several key questions that remain unsettled today, fueling tensions in the piney town of 5,400 between Charlotte and Columbia.

If Baker told McCree to drop his weapon, why wasn’t that captured on audio? In the moments after the shooting, why did Baker and Richardson tell their supervisor that McCree had fired at them, before later walking back those statements?

Tommy Crosby, a spokesman for SLED, said investigators tried to question officers at the scene, but they requested an attorney be present for their interviews. Investigators were constitutionally obligated to honor that request, Crosby said.

Crosby insisted that “all relevant questions were asked and all pertinent evidence analyzed.” He noted that when investigators submitted their report to the attorney general, that office had no follow-up questions, “a testament to the thoroughness of the investigation,” Crosby said.

Either way, few would dispute this much: What started as a minor shoplifting should not have ended in bloodshed. A timeline of the day reveals how one questionable decision led to another, up to McCree’s final moments.

8:50 a.m.

It was a chilly, gray Saturday morning, five days before Thanksgiving. A light rain specked the surveillance cameras outside the Walmart on the JA Cochran Bypass that encircles the city of Chester.

Ariane McCree entered the store wearing a black Nike hoodie, light jeans and tan boots. He approached two customer service workers. He was well known around town, a former star linebacker for Chester High School’s football team. He hugged both of them. One pointed him to another corner of the store.

Minutes later, McCree checked out at register five. He placed a packaged door handle-and-lock item on the conveyor belt. It was priced at $45.87. Cashier Joshua Stevenson bagged his item and McCree grabbed it, walking off without paying. He told Stevenson to put the item on his “tab,” Stevenson told investigators.

11:15 a.m.

McCree returned to the store. He swapped his boots for white sneakers. He leaned against a wall by the entrance, taking drags from a cigarette. He entered the store and approached Chester police officer Makeesharia Williams-Tobias, a family friend of McCree’s handling security at the store that day.

“I know him by name,” Williams-Tobias would later tell investigators. She knew McCree was suspected of shoplifting that morning. McCree asked how much his item had cost, and Williams-Tobias left to retrieve the receipt, she said.

She radioed Evelyn McManus, Walmart’s loss prevention manager, and told her McCree had returned to the store to pay for the item, according to SLED’s investigation.

But later, when McCree approached Williams-Tobias again, this time with cash in his hands, the officer told him the store was refusing to take his money. “Walmart did not want him to pay,” Williams-Tobias told investigators.

That falls in line with the company’s zero-tolerance approach to shoplifters, said Charles Fishman, author of The Wal-Mart Effect, a book exploring the discount giant's impact on the economy. Losing inventory to shoplifting cuts into the company’s thin profit margins and hamper’s Walmart’s ability to be competitive, he said.

“Walmart managers are not trained to deal with this with generosity of spirit,” Fishman said. “They see somebody who took something, and they are supposed to bring the hammer down on it.”

Because the incident is the subject of a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the McCree family, a Walmart company spokesman said he could not discuss details.

The episode also highlights the company’s practice of outsourcing its security to local police departments. Those arrangements create gray areas of accountability, where officers follow a corporation’s orders that may contradict the better judgment of police, said Michael Scott, director of Arizona State University’s Center for Problem-Oriented Policing.

“Especially in a small town where everyone knows the (suspect), it might not be unreasonable for the officer to say to a store manager, 'Hey, take the money and give this guy a warning not to do it again. But I’m not going to arrest him,'” Scott said.

11:24 a.m.

Officer Lavar Richardson handcuffed McCree with his palms facing inward.

That’s far less secure than cuffing someone palms out, said Geoffrey Alpert, a professor of criminology and criminal justice at the University of South Carolina.

The way McCree was detained, it’s not difficult to imagine him being able to maneuver his hands, Alpert said. “I’ve seen very thin people with very long arms do amazing things when they are handcuffed,” he said.

It’s unclear whether McCree’s handcuffing fell within department policy. A Chester police spokesman said he could not discuss the matter while federal investigators review the case.

Back at Walmart, Richardson and Sgt. Nicholas Harris led McCree into the store’s loss prevention office. Harris searched McCree’s pockets and patted his jean pants down to the ankles. Richardson stepped out to pick up some paperwork. He did not lock the door.

Harris would tell investigators that McCree headbutted him and fled the office.

Video shows McCree charge Harris and ram the officer with his shoulder. Harris grabbed onto his back. McCree dragged him to the door and pulled it open while handcuffed.

McCree fled from the store, with Harris in pursuit.

11:31 a.m.

A foot chase ensued across the Walmart parking lot, most of it not captured on video.

That’s partly because Harris, a 10-year-officer, wasn’t wearing a vest with his body camera. In a previous tenure with the police department in Clover, South Carolina, supervisors warned Harris about failing to activate his video equipment in three separate incidents, records show.

Williams, the Chester police chief, said Harris was reprimanded for that same failure in this case.

At some point during the chase, Harris lost sight of McCree. Later, SLED investigators concluded McCree could be partially seen on Walmart surveillance video in the parking lot aisle where McCree’s car was parked. Harris would tell investigators that McCree may have retrieved a gun from his vehicle.

In the parking lot, Harris caught up with McCree. He spotted the gun, and would later tell investigators McCree pointed it at him. Harris fired several shots.

Meanwhile, Sgt. Justin Baker arrived on scene. Baker, in his seventh year as an officer, was originally called to the Walmart to transport McCree to jail. But as he neared the parking lot, the situation was escalating.

Over Baker’s radio, an officer could be heard yelling, “got a gun.” Then came, “Shots fired! Shots fired!” But only Harris was firing, a forensics analysis showed.

Baker exited his vehicle. Four more gunshots rang out. Baker crouched behind a beige sedan. He moved to his right, toward an aisle full of parked cars. He spotted McCree. He stepped into the aisle, with his gun raised.

Exactly what happened next is in dispute. Baker told investigators he ordered McCree to drop the weapon. However, there is no audio of that command. Baker’s dashcam contains audio that sounds like an officer yells, “Put your hands up!”

Within a second of that command, standing about eight cars away, Baker opened fire. He fired more than a dozen rounds. McCree dropped to the ground.

Baker approached McCree and recovered a silver and black pistol from McCree’s right hip. Investigators later determined Baker had fired 13 rounds; Harris 11. McCree never fired.

Baker then rolled McCree over. He would tell investigators that’s when he realized McCree was already in handcuffs.

11:41 a.m.

Medical responders arrived on scene. One asked if an officer shot McCree. “He was pointing a gun and popped off rounds,” Richardson replied.

Richardson turned to Baker. “I don’t have body cam. You got your body cam?”

Baker had failed to immediately activate his body camera at the start of the incident, as department policy requires. Instead, he turned the camera on in the moments after he shot McCree. The device then saved the previous two minutes of action, but without audio.

Williams, the police chief, acknowledged that infraction during a news conference last Tuesday but said Baker has not faced any discipline from the department.

Richardson attempted to activate his body-worn camera on his vest, but later told investigators he fumbled with the device and failed to turn it on.

There is no excuse for failing to turn on body cameras, said Alpert, the USC criminology expert. It should be muscle memory for well-trained cops, even in high-stress moments, Alpert said, and that footage is crucial to documenting police actions and clearing up the kind of controversy that remains in Chester today.

“That right there is a serious policy violation,” Alpert said. “In today’s world, that’s something that needs to be dealt with swiftly and surely.”

Meanwhile, on scene, an EMT checked McCree for a pulse. There was none. “Me and you both got him,” Harris said.

Baker took a phone call with his captain.

“He pulled a gun and started shooting at people,” Baker said. “I got here; he was walking toward me with a gun so I shot him.”

McCree, lifeless, was loaded onto a stretcher.