A 1-year-old boy was shot by his older brother Saturday morning, North Charleston police say. The baby was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.
A press release from the North Charleston Police Department did not detail the child's condition. The shooting happened at about 9 a.m. Saturday morning, police said, at a home on O'Brien Street in North Charleston.
A preliminary investigation found the boy's 6-year-old brother found a firearm and shot his younger sibling, the press release stated.
No other details have been released yet. An investigation is ongoing, said Spencer Pryor, spokesman for the North Charleston Police Department.
South Carolina has one of the worst rates of childhood death caused by gun violence, The Post and Courier has reported. The nonpartisan group Gun Violence Archives notes 72 instances of children killed or injured just in the first months of 2019. Besides the incident reported by police this morning, two others in South Carolina have been recorded so far, both in Greer, near Greenville.
South Carolina finished 2018 with 20 incidents when children were shot, according to the archive group. Fifteen of the minors under age 12 died.
This story will be updated.