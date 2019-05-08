crime scene tape police tape web recurring (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

A 17-year-old boy drowned in Awendaw on Tuesday evening, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. 

Robert McCullough , a spokesman for the South Carolina DNR, said it happened during a canoeing incident around 5:30 p.m. in a pond. Awendaw is a small fishing town in Charleston County.

The boy has not been identified by the Charleston County Coroner. Charleston County School District Spokesman Andy Pruitt refused to say if it the boy was a student from an area public school.

Additional details from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office or the Charleston County Coroner were not available on Wednesday evening. 

