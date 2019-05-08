A 17-year-old boy died in Awendaw on Tuesday evening after his canoe capsized, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at a private pond off of Angelica Road, DNR spokesman David Lucas said. Awendaw is a small fishing town in Charleston County.
Two 17-year-old boys were paddling in a canoe in the pond when it capsized. The two decided to swim to shore, Lucas said.
"One of the boys went under, came back up briefly and seemed to be in distress, then went under again," Lucas said in an email. "The other boy looked for him, diving under but at first could not locate him."
He was joined by an 18-year-old who helped the other boy look for the missing 17 year old, Lucas said. They found him and brought him back to shore.
Two Charleston County Deputies were nearby getting gas at a county depot when they heard screaming, Lucas said. They found the boys and performed CPR on the 17-year-old boy who had been pulled out. Emergency services responded and took the boy to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at 6:42 p.m.
The boy has not been identified by the Charleston County Coroner. Charleston County School District Spokesman Andy Pruitt refused to say if it the boy was a student from an area public school.
Additional details from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office or the Charleston County Coroner were not available on Wednesday evening.