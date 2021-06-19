94-year-old Opal Lee, pushing for national Juneteenth holiday, visits Charleston

Opal Lee had been pushing for this for years. She said, again and again: “I’m gonna keep on walkin’ and I’m gonna keep on talkin’ till Juneteenth is a national holiday.”

Five years ago, when she was 89, she decided she should do more than talk about it. She would walk from her hometown of Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, D.C.

She walked 2½ miles each day for a while, the distance symbolizing the approximate elapsed time between the date of Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, Jan. 1, 1863, and the date Union Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to announce the end of the Civil War and the liberation of Black people. That was June 19, 1865. About two months earlier, Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee had surrendered the war.

But not everyone was impressed with Opal Lee’s efforts. Some thought her activism was too political, others received her coldly. So her advisers insisted she would only go to places where she was invited, she said.

“Well, I’ve been invited all over the place!”

On June 9, she was hosted by Middleton Place and the Lowcountry Juneteenth Week & Festival at a special luncheon where her energy and dedication to her cause were on full display before about 100 people, Black and White, who came to meet “the little lady in tennis shoes getting in everybody’s business.”

Now 94, she has attracted the attention of the White House and influenced lawmakers across the country. In 2020, she gathered 1.5 million signatures in support of her goal. This year, she doubled her goal, asking supporters not just to join in the festivities of Freedom Day, but to pressure their legislators at the state and national levels.

On June 17, President Joe Biden signed a bill into law making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

“This is not just a Texas thing, or a Black thing,” she said. “None of us are free till we’re all free — and we’re not free yet.”

Lee cited a litany of acute issues: homelessness, unemployment, wage and health disparities, climate change impacts.

“We’re in it together,” she said. “That means we have to work together to overcome all these things.”

She noted that the history of Juneteenth is too little known, and not often taught in the schools. Until this part of American history is given its due, an honest reckoning and recalibration of democracy will be difficult.

“Haven’t you heard? The truth will set you free,” Lee said. “So let’s give it a try.”

Tracey Todd, CEO of Middleton Place Foundation, said he jumped at the chance to host Lee, especially after meeting Cedric Smalls, co-organizer of Lowcountry Juneteenth Week & Festival.

Middleton Place introduced a Juneteenth program in 2019 and has been looking for opportunities to do more, Todd said.

“I think Juneteenth is ... a day like the Fourth of July, which all Americans, Black and White, should celebrate,” he said. “Everything regarding independence didn’t happen on the Fourth of July. The fourth became the day to rally around.”

Many have asked Todd why an event that occurred in Texas should be commemorated in South Carolina. His answer: Because the liberation of enslaved people was experienced across the South, and because the institution of slavery was fundamental to the founding of the country and the development of its early economy.

Juneteenth, he said, can be used by many people to tell their particular stories of freedom.

“It’s a day the community can come together,” Todd said.

Smalls, a West Ashley native, said he had never been to Middleton Place until he began planning this event. Many African Americans avoid the historic plantations. But after conversations with Todd, and then an initial visit, he realized the importance of sites like this to the larger history of the Black experience in the United States.

Opal Lee opened his eyes, he said.

“Sometimes we need other people who have more experience than we do to share information, to help us to transcend wherever we are, if wherever we are is limiting us,” Smalls said.

In planning the event, he asked Lee if she would be comfortable coming to Middleton Place. She did not object, which surprised Smalls, he said.

When he asked her why, she replied: Too often, our views of the past hold us back. We reject that which once caused pain, even if it no longer does so, even if it strives to do the opposite today. And learning about a painful past can help us prepare better for the future.

So Smalls has had a change of heart, he said. And he’s considering new ways to partner with Middleton Place.

'Demonstrations of joy'

Charleston’s “Juneteenth” came before Galveston’s. At 9 a.m. on Feb. 18, 1865, the city’s mayor surrendered to Brig. Gen. Alexander Schimmelfennig, and Union troops led by Gen. Q.A. Gillmore made their way into Charleston. The first Union soldiers to march into the city were members of the 21st U.S. Colored Troops, made up of former slaves from the area.

Four days later, a detachment of the 56th New York Regiment of Volunteers came to Middleton Place, pillaged and burned the property and presented the enslaved people with their freedom.

Word quickly spread from plantation to plantation throughout the Lowcountry. On Feb. 23, Dr. Henry Orlando Marcy, a surgeon from Massachusetts, witnessed the destruction, confusion and relief.

“The Colored people flocked around me and gave numerous demonstrations of joy,” he wrote in his diary. "All wanted to ‘shake hands.’ Guess this is a custom of theirs.”

Marcy was likely an abolitionist, and this was not his first time in the Charleston area. He was also a bit of a Romantic, Todd said. He admired the beauty of Middleton Place and sought to rescue and preserve what books, paintings and artifacts he could find intact after the fire.

On Feb. 24, Marcy returned to “do what I can to repair the damage done.”

“My first object was to get the col(ored) people together and advise them what to do — find there is a schooner and several flats here and as they are all determined to leave I advise them to load the boats and proceed to the city.”

Then he rode 5 miles down the road where he found 150 Black people who he assembled and addressed, sharing what news of the war he knew and conveying the fact of their sudden liberation.

“The col(ored) people seem happy and are making ready to leave for town,” he wrote.

Some remained in the area; others left for good, including Priscilla Johnson, born in 1846 and later assigned to work in the gardens of Middleton Place. Marcy wanted to hire a caregiver for his ailing mother in Cambridge, Mass., and heard good things about Johnson from his formerly enslaved driver Isaac.

Johnson accepted the offer and moved north, eventually marrying Madison Robinson of Virginia and bearing three daughters.

'For America'

That was Charleston’s Juneteenth, and that’s the story Todd will tell each year on June 19, he said.

Steve Williams, president of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation, attended the luncheon and said most states have already acknowledge Juneteenth as a significant date worth marking.

The effort to make it a federal holiday has had bipartisan support for a while, Williams said.

“A formal holiday would be not so much for Black people — they celebrate it regardless — it’s for America,” he said. And it’s meant to raise awareness of an important aspect of our shared history, to provide educational opportunities, and to bring people together to acknowledge contributions to American democracy and culture by its Black citizens.

It also has an important symbolic value, Williams said. It was Juneteenth, true emancipation, that led to the establishment of thriving Black communities, with their self-sufficient economies, in Tulsa, Okla. (Greenwood); Durham, N.C. (Hayti); Chicago (Bronzeville); Atlanta (Sweet Auburn); Little Rock, Ark. (West Ninth Street); and Jackson, Miss. (Farish Street).

Charleston, too, saw the emergence of a vibrant Black middle class centered along Morris and Cannon streets downtown.

So Juneteenth is not just a day of celebration, Williams said. It is a symbol of self-agency, a day that represents the full potential of African Americans.

This, he said, is why it deserves a holiday.