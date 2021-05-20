You are the owner of this article.
911 service returns to Charleston County following hours-long outage

The Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center as seen in September 2017. Provided

A major AT&T phone outage had a wide-ranging impact in the Charleston area on May 20, taking 911 dispatch centers in the tri-county area out of commission for much of the day.

Officials in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties started reporting major issues with their 911 systems beginning late that morning. Eventually all three counties would tell residents not to call 911 for emergencies and provided alternate numbers for services. 

Shortly before 6 p.m., Charleston County officials said service to their dispatch center had been restored and residents could resume calling 911 for emergency response. 

No status updates for services at the Berkeley and Dorchester county centers was provided by nightfall. 

Residents needing emergency services should use the following phone numbers instead of 911 if they live in these areas:

  • Berkeley County, 843-761-9000
  • Dorchester County, 843-970-2782
  • Summerville, 843-800-0624

"We are working as quickly as possible to repair a fiber cut caused by a third-party that is affecting services in the Charleston, SC, area," an AT&T spokesperson later said in an emailed statement. "We apologize for the inconvenience."

Further information on what caused the outage wasn't provided by the utility company. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-323-9175. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

