911 calls document deadly North Charleston mass shooting: Chaos, gunshots, cries for help

NORTH CHARLESTON — The calls came swiftly, one after another. Something horrible was happening in Deas Hill.

The phone rang, but no one picked up.

On one end of the line, a person pleaded frantically.

"Come on baby," they said. "Stay alive for me. Please stay alive. I'm calling EMS right now. … Oh my God. Come on man, come on."

A woman's screams filled the background.

Ten seconds passed.

"This is 911. Please do not hang up. Your emergency is being routed to a call-taker."

The prerecorded message came up often in more than 40 minutes of dispatch audio released to The Post and Courier by Charleston County officials on May 28.

In all, frantic calls to 911 paint a fuller picture of a mass shooting that has rocked the quiet neighborhood of Deas Hill.

On the night of May 22, a daytime children's event devolved into what authorities have called a raucous party complete with a stage, security personnel and a bar. Alcohol flowed freely, including to minors.

Around 10:30 p.m., dozens of shots from a yet-unknown number of shooters tore through the night, initially wounding 14 people.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal later said one of the victims succumbed to her injuries.

Ronjanae Smith, 14, died of a gunshot wound at 6:54 p.m. May 23 at Medical University Hospital, almost a day after she was shot, the coroner said.

Several residents previously described the chaotic scene to Post and Courier reporters. Teenagers fled active gunfire. Some took shelter in neighbors' homes while others frantically tried to find Piggly Wiggly Drive, the only way in or out of the enclave.

In one recording, a caller and the people nearby can be heard out of breath as the sound of dozens of gunshots cracked in the background. The gunfire comes in rapid bursts, too many shots to accurately discern.

There are muffled voices and screaming. A dispatcher does not answer before the call ends.

"I need EMS now," a man said in another call. "One of my peoples just got shot."

A dispatcher asks for the address, which the caller provides.

The dispatcher instructs the caller to take his shirt off and use it to apply pressure to the victim's wound.

"How many times was she shot?" the dispatcher said.

A female comes on the line and says she thinks the victim was hit once. Several people yell in the background while the dispatcher tries to ask for information about the shooters and where they are.

The call abruptly ends before the question is answered.

About 9½ minutes into the recording, one of the victims places a 911 call.

She can be heard breathing heavily into the phone while the line rings.

"I have been shot," she said, after the dispatcher answers. "I have been shot in my arm. … I was at a party and they started shooting."

The dispatcher asks where she was and tells the victim there is help on the way.

"You've got help on the way? They keep constantly shooting. My car is over there and I don't know where my friends are."

"All right, I want you to get yourself hidden," the dispatcher said. "Do you have someone with you that can help control the bleeding?"

"Yes," the victim said.

The dispatcher continues to ask for information, including whether she saw who was shooting. The victim replies that she didn't see who shot her.

"I'm trying to hold down pressure on it, but it hurts," the victim said. "Please send help. Please. … I'm sitting on the ground, trying to stay safe."

Police arrive and the dispatcher tells her to go to them if the shooting has stopped.

Someone in the background tells the victim to calm down.

"My momma's gonna freak," the victim said. "Hello? They're trying to get an officer now."

In all, the call lasts about nine minutes before officers arrive and start to help the victim, who tells the lawmen she's 17 years old.

A series of North Charleston police supplemental reports, also released to The Post and Courier on May 28, shed more light on the shooting and the chaotic scene that followed.

Many of the reports are brief and describe officers arriving in the area and helping victims.

Some people were shot in the extremities or suffered minor injuries, the reports said.

One of the documents describes the event as a graduation party. Another report describes a large crowd "of what appeared to be several hundred teenagers," fleeing from the shooting.

"While on location I observed 100+ subjects fleeing from the location and numerous subjects on the ground around the location suffering from apparent gunshot wounds," an officer wrote in another supplemental report. "I then observed a Black female subject on the ground in front of a makeshift DJ stage suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the face."

The deadly shooting and its aftermath have brought a spotlight to a community used to quiet.

Deas Hill is sandwiched between Rivers Avenue, a rail yard and Interstate 26.

Residents told The Post and Courier their community was a good place to raise a family, somewhere neighbors looked out for one another. Outsiders didn't typically come in.

The party, and shooting it led to, brought an unwanted part of the outside world to their piece of North Charleston, residents told The Post and Courier.

Now they worry their community will never be the same.