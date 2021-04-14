8 years after her brother's murder, North Augusta woman still waiting for answers

NORTH AUGUSTA — Travis Smith would be turning 37 on April 15. For his sister, looking back on eight years without him, it's a reminder of all the things he'd never get to do.

He won't see his daughter graduate from high school this spring with a stellar GPA, ready to enter college. At every family celebration in North Augusta, where he and sister Tyesha Simmons grew up, his seat is empty.

What Simmons most remembers is her brother's laugh — how he was always teasing her and his friends, ready with a sarcastic quip.

On Sept. 29, 2012, Smith was standing outside the Ridgeview Manor apartment complex when two men approached, fatally shooting him. In the years since, there's been no motive or suspect uncovered for the crime, which is being investigated by the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

He was 28 years old.

The investigation has been "pretty much a dead-end road" so far, Simmons said. She's wondered whether it was mistaken identity or just a random act of violence, as she doesn't believe her brother was involved in anything that could prompt such an attack.

The more time passes, witnesses will move or pass away, diminishing the chances that someone will come forward. "The longer these things go on, the harder it gets," said Lt. Luke Sherman with the North Augusta Public Safety Department. There have been no recent developments in Smith's case.

With the case open and unsolved, Simmons and her family have been left with endless questions.

"You constantly play it back in your mind and try to piece it together in your head," she said. Who were those unknown men? Was her brother just in the wrong place at the wrong time? Will he ever get justice?

When Smith died, his daughter was 9 years old. He hadn't been able to spend much time with her and had just started reconnecting, his sister said.

"There's a lot of things he never got to do," Simmons said. Smith was planning to go back to school. "He was ready to get that break he needed."

She hasn't given up hope that the answers they're seeking are still out there. Daily, she prays someone will come forward to offer information on the case.

Simmons is one of many family members across the United States waiting for justice. In 2019, the Department of Justice estimated the nation has around 250,000 unsolved murders under investigation, a number that grows by about 6,000 each year.

Anyone with information on Smith's death can contact the North Augusta Department of Public Safety at 803-279-2122, or reach out anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.