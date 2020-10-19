8-foot high tide expected to bring flooding to Charleston

A tide forecast to be 8 feet Monday brought a second day in a row of sunny-day flooding to the Charleston peninsula and surrounding areas.

Monday morning's tide peaked around 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The last official reading was 7.62 feet at 10:20 a.m., the Weather Service said. A more recent gauge reading was not available.

In the meantime, reports of tidal flooding came in as noon approached.

While not severe, the flooding appeared fairly widespread, touching communities from Isle of Palms to James Island.

On East Bay Street downtown, crews for the Netflix show "Outer Banks" continued filming despite the pooling water.

Filming for ⁦@netflix⁩ Outer Banks continues as east Bay Street fills with water from King Tide #chswx pic.twitter.com/iDJfBWncLV — Glenn Smith (@glennsmith5) October 19, 2020

The rising water filled ditches on James Island and a neighborhood near the city's wastewater treatment plant on Plum Island had 5 inches of standing water on its streets.

Forecasters warned that flooding can persist for an hour or two following the tide's peak. Police were out on Monday monitoring conditions for possible road closures.

When tides inch toward 8 feet, many of Charleston's road quickly become impassible.

As of shortly before noon, police issued warnings about conditions on 11 different sections of roadway, but only closed one: Washington Street from Hasell to Laurens streets.

Sunny day flooding has become more frequent in Charleston and most recently appeared Sunday. Tourists navigated rising water at the City Market, roads around the peninsula and beyond were closed after being submerged.

It’s common for these "king tides" to arrive in the Southeast in autumn because of the lunar cycle.

As of the last reading, which the Weather Service published around 10:30 a.m., the tide in Charleston harbor was 7.62 feet. A more recent reading was not immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

Glenn Smith, Tony Bartelme and Chloe Johnson contributed to this report.