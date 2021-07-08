7 people injured in related shooting and crash, North Charleston police say

NORTH CHARLESTON — Seven people were injured in a nighttime shooting and subsequent car crash at a residence on Ranger Drive near Interstate 26, police said.

An incident report said police were dispatched at about 8:40 p.m. July 7 to Ranger Drive for reports of gunshots in the area and a nearby vehicle crash.

North Charleston police are investigating the incidents together since they appear related, spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

The vandalism by gunfire was located at a home at 2781 Ranger Drive, a single-family house in a residential neighborhood.

“Blood trail was found" in the house's driveway, according to the incident report.

Reports show seven people were injured between the shooting and car crash — three gunshot victims and two victims with injuries suffered in the crash. It was unclear how the remaining two people were injured.

Officers initially found two people injured in the crash, Jacobs said in a news release. They were transported to a hospital for treatment.

After identifying the crash victims, officers learned two more people were at a hospital being treated for apparent gunshot wounds, Jacobs wrote. A third gunshot victim was also taken to a hospital.

A Ford Explorer, Ford Fusion and Mercedes-Benz were involved in the crash, which ultimately destroyed the Explorer, according to the report. Multiple shell casings were found on Ranger Drive.

Police have not announced any suspects and the investigation is ongoing. There have been no deaths reported from these incidents.