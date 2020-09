A six-year-old boy has died after a struggle in the water at Folly Beach, according to the Charleston County coroner.

Ian Hernandez, from Ladson, was pronounced dead at the Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital at 8:48 p.m. Monday.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday morning to confirm his cause of death.

No further details were immediately available.

Folly Beach Public Safety is investigating the incident, the coroner's office said.