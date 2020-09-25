6 SC schools honored with 2020 national 'blue ribbon' distinction

Six South Carolina schools have been named "National Blue Ribbon Schools," one of the highest honors in education.

The U.S. Department Education announced Thursday that one private school and five public schools across the Palmetto State were recognized in the “Exemplary High Performing Schools” category, meaning they are among the state’s highest-performing schools as measured by state and national assessments.

All six schools that were nominated by state Superintendent Molly Spearman this year received awards.

“This award is testament to the hard work of students, teachers, staff, and families in these communities," Spearman said in a statement. "These six schools are models of excellence for our entire state and nation.”

Schools can also be recognized in the "Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing" category. No South Carolina schools were nominated for that category this year.

The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools in South Carolina include:

A.J. Whittenberg Elementary School of Engineering, Greenville County

Chapman High School, Spartanburg School District 1

Nation Ford High School, Fort Mill School District

Ocean Drive Elementary School, Horry County

Rollings Middle School of the Arts, Dorchester District 2

Saint Mary's Catholic School, Diocese of Charleston, Greenville

In order to be considered for the high- performing category, schools' performance on standardized assessments must rank within at least the top 15 percent of the state. High schools are also evaluated on graduation rates.

Rollings Middle School of the Arts was the only middle school recognized in South Carolina this year, as well as the only Lowcountry school to receive the blue ribbon designation.

"This is something everybody has on the back of their minds, but it’s really hard to obtain," said DD2 Superintendent Joseph Pye. "What an honor this is, because they had to meet some high expectations, some high hurdles."

Rollings is the fifth Dorchester District 2 school to be named a National Blue Ribbon School. The campus offers programs in the core arts areas of band, dance, piano, strings, theater, visual arts and vocal music.

"We dare to be different at Rollings," Pye said.

An estimated 16,000 DD2 students returned to the classroom on Monday after spending the first two weeks of the semester learning entirely online.

For the district to receive such a high honor in the midst of a challenging school reopening process made necessary by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been uplifting, Pye said.

Chapman High School in Inman and Saint Mary's Catholic School in Greenville had each received a blue ribbon status once before, in 2013 and 2009, respectively.

The U.S. Department of Education recognized 317 public and 50 non-public schools this year. The award ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 12-13.