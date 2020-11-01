You are the owner of this article.
top story

6 people shot while attending a party at an abandoned house in Charleston County

  • Updated
HOLLYWOOD — Six people attending a party at an abandoned house were shot early Sunday.

Several were taken to area hospitals before deputies arrived, said Capt. Roger Antonio of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. It's unclear the extent of their injuries, but they range from minor to life-threatening.

The shooting happened at 1 a.m. on White Point Road.

"Deputies have determined that six victims were injured by gunfire at the location," Antonio said.

No suspects have been named, but deputies are working to identify who is responsible, he said.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

