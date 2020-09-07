6 months after tornadoes tore through Moncks Corner, survivors are still picking up pieces

MONCKS CORNER — There are times when Loria Mixson still can't believe she almost ignored the emergency alert on her cellphone that spring morning.
The tornado that tore through Berkeley County during the pre-dawn hours of April 13 lasted less than a minute, but nearly six months later, the residents of the Cedar Island community are still trying to pick up the pieces of their lives.
Mixson, 56, lived long enough on Cedar Island to have seen and survived her share of severe storms. She went through Hurricane Hugo and nothing could be worse than that September night in 1989.
She assumed that this morning would be no big deal. Mixson looked out the window and saw the dark, sinister clouds overhead, and went down the hall to her parents’ bedroom to check on her mother, Bernice.
She told her mother everything was going to be OK.
As she headed toward the kitchen to start the morning coffee, her father, Robert Mixson Sr., got a call from his son, warning the family that a tornado had been spotted in the area.
It was a call that probably saved his life.
“I could hear Daddy say something and then there was this loud, ‘booom,’ and it sounded like the world was going to end,” Loria Mixson said.
The National Weather Service confirmed that at least 20 tornadoes slammed through South Carolina from the Upstate to the coast that Monday morning, killing nine people and injuring about 80 more. The state has not seen tornadoes so lethal since 1984, when a cluster of 11 twisters touched down and killed 15 people between Anderson and Marlboro counties.
Emergency management officials said nearly 1,500 homes in 22 counties were damaged in the storm at a cost of more than $25 million.
Even now, the random destruction from the twisters that touched down in April is still evident. Some homes near the Fairlawn community, which hugs the banks of the Cooper River, escaped virtually unscathed, while their next door neighbors had their houses destroyed. From dawn to dusk, construction crews continue the work of bringing the area back to some kind of normalcy.
“This whole experience has been awful,” said Robert Mixson, 86, known as R.B. to his neighbors and friends.
'Nightmare just beginning'
Less than an hour after the storm had passed, law enforcement, EMS and firefighters had descended on the scene to help the victims. Members of the Berkeley County Emergency Management Department were quick to follow along with charities like the American Red Cross.
But the recovery process for the storm survivors has been slow, due to several issues amplified by a global pandemic.
“What I didn’t realize was that the nightmare was just beginning after the tornado came through and destroyed my home,” said Teri Bradshaw, who lived just two blocks away from the Mixson family.
The large oak tree that stood in Bradshaw’s front yard before the tornado came smashing through her roof, nearly killing her 14-year-old son, Caleb Wyatt.
Because of the pandemic and fears of spreading the virus, the Federal Emergency Management Agency did not send a team to Moncks Corner to assist in the recovery.
Since there was very little damage to public facilities, Berkeley County did not qualify for FEMA’s public relief. However, there were several families that did qualify for “individual” relief.
In all, 12 homes in Berkeley County were listed as having "major or total" damage and qualified for FEMA assistance. Nearly 200 applied for assistance and the county received more than $223,000 directly from FEMA, said county Emergency Management Director Ben Almquist said.
Meanwhile, the Red Cross was experiencing its own roadblocks due to the pandemic. Instead of securing large spaces for victims to get shelter, like schools or gymnasiums or churches, the Red Cross was forced to house people in hotels.
Under normal circumstances, the Red Cross will deploy hundreds of volunteers to go door to door to help survivors after a disaster. Teams of two or three volunteers will canvass neighborhoods looking to help. Since April, the majority of the work has been done virtually.
The lessons that the Red Cross has learned during the pandemic could serve them down the road in future disasters, said Ben Williamson, Director of Communications American Red Cross, Palmetto SC Region.
“A lot more things might be done virtually in the future,” Williamson said.
Now into September and with autumn right around the corner, Bradshaw is still waiting to start building her new home. In the days following the storm, she stayed with her father and eventually moved into a rental house.
But by the time she was ready to rebuild early in the summer, the price of lumber had begun to skyrocket — going up nearly 200 percent since the pandemic started in March.
“A steep rise in demand among consumers coupled with lumber mill closures due to the pandemic is part of the reason lumber prices are so high,” said Russ Fogg, a regional manager at Garden State Lumber Products. “Then there have been massive tariffs implemented on imported lumber products from Canada, China and Brazil. They have created a perfect storm, pushing lumber prices to historic highs with little promise of reduction.”
Lumber prices for a 2,000-square-foot home like the one Bradshaw had on Dennis Boulevard have more than doubled since April.
“We’re just waiting for the price to go down,” Bradshaw said. “If they don’t we might have to just buy another home in the area.”
Fogg said lumber prices could recede in the fall, but there are no guarantees. Canadian lumber companies have brought the issue in front of the World Trade Organization, highlighting that the U.S. tariffs are a breach of global trade rules.
“If these tariffs are removed, it could be the first domino to fall and drag prices back down to acceptable levels again,” Fogg said.
‘I just want to feel like I’m home again’
The tornado that touched down that April morning was classified as an EF3. Wind gusts of up to 145 mph were recorded at a weather station in Moncks Corner.
“These were not the big Midwestern tornadoes that people might see on TV,” Almquist said. “The tornadoes actually dropped down and picked back up and were not on the ground for long, but they had a big impact for the time they were on the ground.”
Like many storm survivors, Bradshaw had to battle with her insurance company to finally have the house declared a total loss. It took eight weeks of back-and-forth negotiations that only added to the stress of the situation. The only thing left on the lot where her three-bedroom home once stood are two live oak trees. “We lost just about everything in the house, so nothing is ours in the rental we are in now,” Bradshaw said. “Nothing is mine. I just want to feel like I’m home again.”
The Mixsons are having similar issues. The winds from the tornado destroyed Mixson’s roof and large portions of the rest of their home. Parts of the ceiling fell onto the bed, injuring R.B. Mixson, who had gotten out of bed an instant before the roof caved in. He suffered a cut on his head and needed several stitches for a gash on his arm.
“If I hadn’t gotten out of the bed, I wouldn’t be here today. I’d be dead,” he said.
R.B. Mixson and Bernice Mixson, his wife of 52 years, moved into a hotel for six weeks after the storm, but grew tired of the cramped space. He eventually bought a 40-foot camper that now sits in their front yard. While their original home wasn’t demolished, it was a total loss.
Each morning, R.B. pulls up a chair under a makeshift awning outside the camper and watches as a construction crew works to rebuild their home.