50-plus new homes in North Charleston brings traffic concerns to congested road

NORTH CHARLESTON — A 53-home project off a congested two-lane road is moving forward as residents express concerns over potential increase in traffic.

Years in the making, the Magnolia Pointe complex could finally begin building houses within several months off Otranto Road, a street home to several residential complexes, a school, a senior center and various businesses.

Those living nearby are already dealing with heavy traffic during rush hour, as well as safety issues, such as speeding vehicles that sometimes use slender residential streets as cut-throughs.

Myrtle Shuniga moved to her one-story home near the intersection of Otranto Road and Deerwood Drive in 1963 before much of the surrounding development existed. She fears the new complex will worsen traffic problems, which is troublesome considering the area's safety issues.

Several months ago, Shuniga had a close call after checking her mail. Soon after crossing the street to return home, a van ran into her mailbox.

In a separate incident, she almost fell in the nearby ditch while trying to avoid a car driving past her house.

"It is scary," she said.

City Councilwoman Virginia Jamison, who lives nearby and represents District 3 that covers the area, worked with Shuniga and several other residents to relocate their mailboxes to the same side of the street as their homes.

Jamison said the city will be installing speed detectors on Deerwood to deter fast drivers. She said the incoming Magnolia development reemphasizes the need for the city to conduct a livability study, which would allow engineers to help determine what sort of improvements are needed for Deer Park and other sections of the city that Jamison said lacks investment.

She pointed out the community's lack of sidewalks. While the roads bordering the property for the new development don't have pavement paths, plans for Magnolia Pointe does include sidewalks along Otranto Road and Deerwood Drive.

Jamison said ditches could be better maintained to help mitigate potential flooding. That's an issue that falls within the right of way of the state Department of Transportation, she said, adding she communicates often with the agency.

But that doesn't abrogate the city of responsibility to invest when it can, she said.

"I want the city to invest in quality of life for these people," she said.

The Magnolia project, which dates to 2017, recently got its lot layout approved by the city's Planning Commission. The next step for the plan, which covers roughly 12 acres, will be for City Council to approve the community's infrastructure, which could occur as soon as February, said Megan Clark, North Charleston's deputy director for planning and zoning.

Home sales are expected to begin in May, said Jill Bagwell, the sales manager for Eastwood Homes, the builder for the community.

A traffic study conducted by Ridgeway Traffic Consulting that found the development would generate 590 two-way trips concluded the project would have "minimal" impact on the intersection at Otranto Road and Deerwood Drive. No specific mitigation was recommended for the intersection.

Lou Baker, president of the Deer Park Neighborhood Council, is worried about the complex bringing more than a hundred cars to the area.

"How are those people going to get out of there," he said.

Bagwell pointed out that area has several outlets onto the main corridors, factors that could help address congestion.

She said potential flooding impacts were also considered. The neighborhood will include a 1-acre retention pond to help with drainage, she said.

“I don’t see any concerns with the neighborhood causing any flooding for anyone around," Bagwell said.

Still, for North Charleston residents, the project is yet another example of infrastructure seeming to not keep pace with growth.