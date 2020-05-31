5 years after Caitlyn the dog first got help, she remains a symbol of hope, owner says

Five years ago, photos of a scared, young dog with electrical tape clamping her muzzle shut shocked and horrified the world.

Caitlyn the dog, a Staffordshire bull terrier mix, was only around 15 months old when she was found roaming the streets of North Charleston. The tape caused severe nerve damage that required extensive surgeries to repair.

Wednesday marked the five-year anniversary of Caitlyn's arrival at Charleston Animal Society. Her story exploded online, prompting thousands of people to offer kind words, prayers and financial support.

But Caitlyn had a long road to recovery ahead of her.

Veterinarians first thought they would need to amputate her tongue because the circulation had been cut off for so long, said Kay Hyman, director of community engagement at the Charleston Animal Society. The tape was bound so tightly that her lips were smashed and the tip of her tongue turned black.

"That initial image is what sparked the worldwide outrage, as well as on a local level the ability for this case to move very quickly," Hyman said.

William Dodson pled guilty to animal abuse charges in 2016 and was sentenced to five years in prison — the maximum penalty for animal cruelty cases in South Carolina. He was later sentenced to 15 years for an unrelated weapons possession charge.

Now, Caitlyn lives with attorney Ted Corvey, who served as the lead prosecutor on her animal cruelty case.

Corvey adopted Caitlyn in 2017 after her long-term foster family could no longer take care of her.

"It was an instant and immediate fit," he said. "She came home and never left."

His family has seen Caitlyn come a long way since they first met her. She used to be shy and skittish near men, he said.

"So much of that fear is gone," he said. "She’s come so far. And she is doing so well. And she is one of the sweetest and most loving dogs I’ve ever known."

Animal advocates say finding justice for pets who have been neglected or abused is notoriously difficult, but Caitlyn's story helped pave the way for change.

"Animals are voiceless victims," said Aldwin Roman, the chief strategy officer at Charleston Animal Society.

There's work being done behind the scenes to update South Carolina's animal cruelty laws, he said, and it's often an uphill battle. But there is still reason to hope.

"Caitlyn is such a good story of how everything went together," he said. "Having her anniversary every year is a reminder that if you stand up for animals, if you are a voice for them … it is possible to have justice."

While the scars of Caitlyn's abuse are still visible, they've faded with time.