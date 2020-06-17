5 years after 9 worshippers died in a Charleston church, calls for action continue

Five years after nine black churchgoers were murdered at Emanuel AME Church on Charleston's Calhoun Street, demonstrators gathered and continued their call for action.
Though different tactics were used Wednesday, the message was the same: more needs to be done to address violence against black people, more action is needed to address low wages paid to black people, more action is needed to improve schools for black children.
Some protesters defaced the base of the looming John C. Calhoun monument on Wednesday afternoon while others rallied in front of the historic black church a block away in the evening.
Earlier in the day, Mayor John Tecklenburg stood with 10 of his fellow Council members and announced that the monument would come down.
Afterward, many people stayed and the group swelled to nearly 200 people. The group didn't appear to be organized. They chanted, linked arms and formed a circle around the statue.
They chanted "Take it down," "No justice, no peace, no racist police," "Black lives matter," "Respect black women," "Trust black women," and shouted expletives at the monument and the decision to relocate it.
Tamika Gadsden, a local activist, told the crowd that the statue wasn’t the first — that it was replaced and mounted higher when Black Charlestonians tore it down years ago.
“Our ancestors demolished this,” she said. “Black people brought this down.”
She was angry that the city chose to announce plans to remove the monument on the Emanuel AME Church massacre's anniversary.
Gadsden said she’s had enough with “political pageantry” and that relocating the statue wouldn’t cut it. She said Denmark Vesey should be honored there instead.
Councilman Ross Appel came back to the monument hours after he joined 10 council members in the mayor's announcement seeking an organizer. He said to a few people at the door of the statue: “This makes our job harder. What is the point of this?”
Black activists urged "white co-conspirators" to tape hand-written signs on the base of the monument, later spray paint it and then throw eggs at it.
After nearly two hours, the group waved middle fingers and applauded their work. The black leaders asked the "white co-conspirators" to walk a black person home or to their car.
At least one person was arrested outside Marion Square before it closed for the night, but police largely gave the demonstrators a wide berth and didn't engage when people yelled at them. At one point, protesters approached officers to get their badge numbers and names.
A drone flew overhead briefly, and at least two Charleston City councilmen stopped by Marion Square to observe the damage.
Concerns about gatherings had delayed Emanuel AME Church members from meeting for the anniversary Wednesday night, but a small group that call themselves the "unsung heroes" made sure to show up. Nearly 300 people stood on the sidewalk and into the street, prompting police to close off the roadway for the group.
Pastor Thomas Dixon recalled driving down from North Charleston and getting to Calhoun Street about a half-hour after the shootings took place.
"It's a memory none of us will ever forget," Dixon said.
The group gathered about 8:30 p.m. and as the bell tolled at 9 p.m., the group fell silent. Five minutes later is when Dylann Roof opened fire on the group that gathered for Bible study.
Things remained peaceful, except for some back-and-forth shouts from someone in the crowd after a police officer said over their car speaker to get out of the road. Dixon encouraged all to just tighten the group together, because the nine who died five years ago would have welcomed that, as they did the man who later killed them.