5-year-old girl killed in Summerville shooting

A 5-year-old girl has died of her injuries after she was shot in Summerville on Thursday night.
Italia Brown was in her home on Langley Drive when several gunshots were fired outside around 9:45 p.m., Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. She died less than an hour later, at Summerville Medical Center.
Summerville police haven't responded to questions about the shooting, but said Thursday night that nobody else had been injured.
Friday morning, officers searched the grass across from the bullet-ridden home, where children's bikes and a Minnie Mouse scooter sat in front of the door. They haven't publicly announced any suspects in the shooting.
