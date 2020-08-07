You are the owner of this article.
5-year-old girl killed in Summerville shooting

Italia Brown shooting
Summerville police continue their investigation on Langley Drive in the Evergreen subdivision after the overnight shooting of a five-year-old. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford

A 5-year-old girl has died of her injuries after she was shot in Summerville on Thursday night.

Italia Brown was in her home on Langley Drive when several gunshots were fired outside around 9:45 p.m., Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. She died less than an hour later, at Summerville Medical Center.

Summerville police haven't responded to questions about the shooting, but said Thursday night that nobody else had been injured.

Friday morning, officers searched the grass across from the bullet-ridden home, where children's bikes and a Minnie Mouse scooter sat in front of the door. They haven't publicly announced any suspects in the shooting.

Italia Brown shooting
Summerville police continue their investigation on Langley Drive in the Evergreen subdivision after the overnight shooting of a five year old. Children’s bicycles and scooters are gathered at the front door of the home where bullet holes can be seen in the windows at the scene of the shooting. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

