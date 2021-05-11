5 months after Charleston County jail death, answers are few, questions many

More than five months after a mental health patient died in custody at Charleston County's jail, authorities are still unsure of why he died.

In a statement issued on May 11, 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson provided previously undisclosed information about the case and the investigation into the Jan. 5 death of Jamal Sutherland, a Black man. The case comes amid continuing national outcry over the deaths of Black men, women and teens at the hands of law enforcement. Little information has been made publicly available and video footage — whether from body cameras worn by the deputies involved in the fatal encounter or from jail surveillance — is yet to be made public.

But as months have passed, activists and others in the community have started calling for officials to provide the video and other material that is, for now, sealed.

Dr. J.C. Upshaw Downs, the pathologist who conducted Sutherland's autopsy, ruled the 31-year-old's manner of death was "undetermined," according to Wilson, who is tasked with determining whether to charge anyone in the death.

"Thus far, the evidence in this matter has revealed that deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were directed to conduct a jail cell extraction of Mr. Sutherland in order to secure Mr. Sutherland’s presence at a bond hearing for a misdemeanor assault charge," the solicitor said. "Mr. Sutherland suffered from mental illness. During his forced removal from the cell, Mr. Sutherland became unresponsive and died."

In his review, however, Downs opined that Sutherland died "as a result of excited state with pharmacotheraputic effect during subdual process," Wilson said.

The pathologist's statement points to prescription drugs or other medically administered substances possibly having contributed to Sutherland's death; however, the statement is inconclusive.

"He further stated that his review of the extrication process did not reveal any 'unusual or excessive interactions or areas of direct concern,'" she said.

Prosecutors would have to prove unlawful conduct immediately led to the fatal encounter in order to hold anyone criminally responsible, Wilson said.

Sutherland was declared dead about 10:30 a.m. Jan. 5 at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office. He’d been there less than a day, arriving from a mental health facility following a scuffle with a nurse.

He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia in his teens and was receiving regular treatment, Mark Peper, an attorney representing the man's parents, told The Post and Courier.

In the days before his death, his symptoms resurfaced and his parents took him to their usual treatment center — Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health, Peper said.

According to a North Charleston police incident report, officers were called shortly before 7 p.m. on Jan. 4 to the facility for a report of a "physical disturbance in progress."

Several staffers told officers two patients assaulted a staff member and two other patients, police said. Sutherland and another patient were arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery, a misdemeanor, and taken to the county jail.

Records show Sutherland was booked into the jail at 8:34 p.m. Jan. 4.

At some point after, he got into a struggle with deputies, involving a stun gun, in his cell, Peper said.

The State Law Enforcement Division was called in to do an independent investigation following Sutherland's death.

In her statement on Tuesday, Wilson said SLED turned over its case files to her office "late in the afternoon" on April 30.

"I have reviewed critical evidence with the Sutherland family," the solicitor said. "Some members of the community have requested (or demanded) that I publicly release evidence from this ongoing investigation. I remind everyone that as a prosecutor at this stage, I am governed by ethics rules that prohibit me from making further public statements and disclosures beyond this advisory."

Wilson said the evidence raises "serious concerns" and many questions.

She's retained experts who might be able to shed more light on how and why Sutherland died, and help her decide whether to charge deputies, according to the statement.

In addition to coordinating with SLED, the S.C. Attorney General's Office, county coroner the Sutherland family and Peper, Wilson said she's briefed federal prosecutors and the FBI.

"I am grateful to the Sutherland family for their patience and cooperation with my office and me," she said. "They have shown a deep understanding of many issues and demonstrated their steadfast resolve to find justice for their son."

The investigation is proceeding under guidelines instituted in Wilson's Officer Involved Critical Incident policy, which was unveiled in 2019.

The solicitor said she expects to have the information she needs to make a decision on whether to file charges before the end of June and that if she's unable to come to a conclusion by that time, she'll update the community on the reasons for the delay.

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano also addressed the case on Tuesday, honing in on the release of video footage of Sutherland's death and the events preceding it.

"I believe in transparency, and I understand the public’s need for answers," Graziano said. "However, the recordings have not yet been released for several reasons, including deference to the Sutherland family. Presently, the family is not ready for the public to see the recordings of the death of their loved one, and I am honoring their wishes. I support releasing the video to the public when the time is appropriate."

The sheriff said there are several ongoing investigations and she "must respect (their) integrity."

Graziano pledged to stay in contact with the Sutherland family and to be "as helpful as possible with the investigations."

The Sheriff's Office previously named two deputies involved in the altercation with Sutherland: Sgt. Lindsay Fickett and Deputy Brian Houle.

They were placed on administrative leave for several weeks immediately after Sutherland's death, per agency policy, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a Sheriff's Office spokesman. They have since been reassigned to administrative duties.

An internal investigation is ongoing, Antonio said.