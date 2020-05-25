5 Lowcountry locations you'll spot in Netflix hit series 'Outer Banks'

A new Netflix show that hit No. 1 on the streaming platform was filmed right here in the Lowcountry.

"Outer Banks" moved from its original location on the coast of North Carolina down to Charleston because of the northern state's "bathroom bill," which is exclusionary to transgender people.

The adventure series, involving a group of friends who embark on a treasure hunt, utilized a variety of locations across the Lowcountry while filming. Among those that can be seen on the TV screen are some popular hangouts right here in Charleston, many of which were selected by location scout Linda Lee.

"Scouting is all about getting people involved by telling them as much as I am allowed about the story and being completely honest with them about what to expect," Lee shared.

Here are few of the more notable local spots in "Outer Banks" that Lee helped select.

The Wreck of the Richard & Charlene

A popular Shem Creek restaurant, which has been open for business for 28 years along the marsh, was used as a restaurant that character Kiara (Madison Bailey)'s father manages in the show. Charleston's The Wreck of the Richard & Charlene is transformed into "The Wreck" of the show's imaginary town along the Outer Banks, and extras can be seen eating at tables, while the main friend group talks in the foreground for a few scenes. Funny enough, there's a real restaurant called The Wreck Tiki Bar and Food in the Outer Banks.

Lowndes Grove

This Lowcountry wedding and event venue on 14 acres along the Ashley River served as the Tanneyhill estate, where Sarah Cameron's family lives in "Outer Banks." Local taxidermy and high-end leather couches were among items purchased from Charleston's Southeastern Galleries to decorate the manor's interior.

Amber Cote, executive director of the Patrick Properties Hospitality Group that represents Lowndes Grove, said the entire process — from scouting to decorating to filming — took about nine months. It was still open for business, except during specific time blocks for filming.

"We were so impressed on how they were able to capture so much content in such a short window of time," Cote said.

Hunting Island Lighthouse

While the Morris Island Lighthouse exterior does appear in "Outer Banks," so does another lighthouse. The Hunting Island Lighthouse near Beaufort is used for some interior scenes. Lee said the steps of the Morris Island Lighthouse were actually CGI-ed into the Hunting Island lighthouse to give it a worn and more mysterious look.

"Movie magic," she said.

The nighttime beach party scene was also filmed at Hunting Island, which Lee said was the only location that would work during turtle season.

Charleston Maritime Center

The Charleston Maritime Center marina, located near the South Carolina Aquarium, serves as the spot where characters John B. (Chase Stokes) and Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) share a special moment in the pouring rain after a boat adventure. Extras can be seen as dock workers and boat passengers in the background.

Geechie Seafood

One less obvious site used in "Outer Banks" is this Shem Creek locale, which served as the Coast Guard station and was used in various other scenes. Owner David Moffly of Geechie Seafood, who purchased the adjoining dock 18 years ago, shared that both Lee and a Netflix crew surveyed the site and compensated the business along with the fishermen who use the dock. While Moffly wasn't on site during filming, he said several fisherman were, including shrimper Bubba Rector, who moved boats for the crew.