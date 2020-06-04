5 arrested following Columbia protests that turned violent as police scour social media

COLUMBIA — Five people police say were caught on video destroying property in Columbia when Saturday's protests turned violent have been arrested so far, as investigators continue looking through social media to track down others committing crimes.

"There are going to be many," Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Thursday.

Lott says Marshall Everett French, 22, of Gilbert, was the person seen on social media using a street sign to smash glass doors and windows in the Aloft hotel in downtown Columbia on Saturday. French was arrested Wednesday.

Datrion Gamble, 23, of Columbia, used a large stick to damage police vehicles and strike police officers' shields, Lott said, while holding the stick.

Also arrested are Marcello Woods, 27, of Columbia, and Randal Metcalf, 31, of Gaston. Both were caught on social media either damaging city vehicles or with items stolen from them, Lott said.

The four face charges that include inciting a riot, aggravated breach of the peace and malicious injury to property. All four remained in jail Thursday.

Late Thursday, the sheriff's department announced the arrest of a fifth man, one it had received help from the public to identify. The young man in a Hawaiian shirt had spoken to Lott at the Statehouse, where people gathered to protest. When Lott spoke with him, the man said he had been asked to perform security. The individual was later captured on video participating in attacks on Columbia police vehicles.

There were several men on video at the protest in Hawaiian shirts, Lott said. They have been associated with the Boogaloo boys, an extremist group with a variety of far-right and antigovernment views. They showed up at protests last weekend around the country in Hawaiian shirts, often armed.

Joshua Barnard, 24, was arrested Thursday evening. He has been charged with multiple charges including breaking into a motor vehicle, looting, larceny, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Lott and Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook emphasized that they saw a clear difference between those who came to demonstrate peacefully against police brutality and those who used the protests as an opportunity to vandalize, assault others or throw rocks at officers.

"I can tell you that we are always open for important conversations and never claimed to be perfect," Holbrook said.