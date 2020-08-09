5.1 magnitude earthquake rocks North and South Carolina Sunday morning

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Sparta, North Carolina Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The quake was felt in several states including South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.
This earthquake was the largest to hit since a 5.2 magnitude quake in 1916 in Skyland, North Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., shared on Twitter he could feel the quake in Laurens County, South Carolina.
Laurens County, SC just had an earthquake. We felt it at 8:09. Anyone else?— Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) August 9, 2020
Karen Backer was in her Greensboro, North Carolina apartment when she heard initially mistook banging in her kitchen for her roommate.
“Nope, it was the cabinet doors 'clinking' open and closed! My neighbors on the other hand said they felt our apartment building shaking,” Backer said. “Well, sadly, nothing surprises me in 2020, but a hurricane and an earthquake in the same week is crazy.”
The U.S. Geological Service said the quake's epicenter was about 2.5 miles southeast of Sparta, just south of the Virginia-North Carolina border.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.