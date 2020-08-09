You are the owner of this article.
5.1 magnitude earthquake rocks North and South Carolina Sunday morning

Earthquake map
The 5.1 magnitude earthquake was felt in Upstate South Carolina around 8:00 a.m. Sunday.

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Sparta, North Carolina Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey. 

The quake was felt in several states including South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.

This earthquake was the largest to hit since a 5.2 magnitude quake in 1916 in Skyland, North Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.  

U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., shared on Twitter he could feel the quake in Laurens County, South Carolina. 

Karen Backer was in her Greensboro, North Carolina apartment when she heard initially mistook banging in her kitchen for her roommate.

“Nope, it was the cabinet doors 'clinking' open and closed! My neighbors on the other hand said they felt our apartment building shaking,” Backer said. “Well, sadly, nothing surprises me in 2020, but a hurricane and an earthquake in the same week is crazy.”

5.1-magnitude quake hits North Carolina; no damage reported

Various items litter the floor of the 4 Brothers Store in Sparta, N.C. after an earthquake shook much of North Carolina early Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Michael Hull/AP

The U.S. Geological Service said the quake's epicenter was about 2.5 miles southeast of Sparta, just south of the Virginia-North Carolina border. 

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Reach Matt Rasnic at 843-735-9726. Follow him on Twitter @Matt_Rasnic.

