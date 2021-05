NORTH CHARLESTON — A 48-year-old man was fatally shot the night of May 12 at an hotel in North Charleston.

A North Charleston police officer was dispatched about 11 p.m. to Room 250 at the Econo Lodge, 7415 Northside Drive, for reports of a shooting. He found the victim lying in the room with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The officer attempted resuscitation before paramedics arrived.

Detectives are investigating the homicide.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.