430 trees removed in Charleston County as feds try to control invasive beetle

HOLLYWOOD — Close to 4,000 trees infested with Asian longhorned beetles have been identified in Charleston County since last year. Officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture said any new trees detected are likely part of the same infestation that has been in the area for at least seven years.

The first detection was made in June in the Stono Ferry neighborhood of Hollywood.

Residents have shared concerns that the bugs, native to China and Korea, could be spreading to new areas. But officials don’t believe they are spreading beyond the initial infestation.

“So it’s been there for a while,” said Rhonda Santos, a spokeswoman for the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. “The insect has had time to build up its population and continue to infest trees nearby.”

When the bugs do start to move on their own, it is because the population has grown enough to branch out.

Santos said the beetles start to move around the seven-year mark because, by that point, they have infested the tree for so long that it starts to die. They then find new host trees to lay eggs on.

The USDA and Clemson University are continuing to survey the county for more infested trees. To date, 31,085 tree surveys were completed. And 3,990 infested trees were found in Charleston County, including in areas of Adams Run, Charleston, Hollywood, Johns Island and Ravenel. Hollywood has the most, with more than 3,000 infested trees.

Wadmalaw Island was surveyed for the bugs, too, but no infested trees were detected, according to Haley Ritger, Clemson’s Asian longhorned beetle program manager. She said the university investigates when people report a suspicious tree or insect.

Asian longhorned beetles are believed to travel to new areas through shipping crates and wood-packing materials. They could have gotten here through the Port of Charleston.

The bugs affect multiple plant families, but primarily maples, elms and willow trees. Dr. R. Talbot Trotter III, a research ecologist with the U.S. Forest Service in Connecticut, said the beetles burrow inside the wood of a tree, and once they are large enough, they chew a tunnel out.

The holes left behind weaken the wood, and the trees can break and fall apart.

Contractors began removing and chipping infested trees in Stono Ferry in November. There have been 430 tree removals, so far.

Steven Long, a state plant regulatory official, said in November that taking down the trees destroys the eggs that could be laid on the exterior and any larva on the inside of it.

It can take about 15 years to get rid of the beetles after they have infested an area. Removing the infested trees is the only way to control the problem.

A federal and state quarantine has been established for Hollywood and the surrounding area that prohibits the movement of firewood, storm debris and other tree parts to prevent the spread of the beetle.

Ritger said Clemson Extension is working with the Forestry Commission to find resources to provide trees for a replanting program.