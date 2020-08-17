41 Charleston area school board candidates vying for 13 open seats this November

Sixteen candidates have entered the race for five contested seats on the Charleston County School Board in the Nov. 3 election.

It's a similar story in Berkeley County School District and in Dorchester District 2 school races. A total of 15 people are running for five open school board seats in Berkeley, and 10 candidates are running for three open seats in Dorchester 2.

In Charleston County, seven candidates are running for two open seats that serve West Ashley, James Island, Johns Island and Ravenel: Chris Fraser (incumbent), Erica Cokley, Charles Glover, Hunter Schimpff, Helen Davis Frazier, Francis Marion Beylotte and John Prioleau.

Last week, West Ashley incumbent board member Priscilla Jeffery informed district leaders she would be unable to serve the entirety of her term, which ends this year, because she is moving out of state to be closer to her family.

Next week's Aug. 24 school board meeting will be her last, Jeffery said, and she is not running for reelection.

In the meantime, the Charleston County legislative delegation has the responsibility to appoint a board member to fill in for Jeffery until her replacement is sworn in.

In North Charleston, five candidates are running for two seats: Kevin Hollinshead (incumbent), Chris Collins (incumbent), Charles Monteith, Courtney Waters and Kristen French.

On the peninsula, four candidates are seeking to replace board member Todd Garrett, who is not running for reelection. The candidates running include Regina Duggins, Lauren Herterich, Lee Bennett and Tony Lewis.

The deadline for filing candidate paperwork was noon Monday.

The district election comes after a tumultuous year for board members, many of whom faced fierce opposition and pushback after making dozens of sweeping, controversial changes aimed at increasing equity and promoting diversity.

Some parents felt that the board’s decisions lacked thorough vetting and community input. Some even contacted members of the legislative delegation to voice their concerns, sparking the creation of local legislation that will overhaul how board members are elected in the coming years.

School board elections are nonpartisan races, meaning there are no party primaries. Since the seats are elected at large, voters in Charleston County can vote for all five seats this November, regardless of the geographic area the board members represent.

But a piece of controversial local legislation, officially signed into law this summer after months of heated debate, dramatically changes how CCSD school board members will be elected moving forward.

Starting in 2022, Charleston County School Board members will be elected via single-member districts. This means only people who live in a board member's district will vote in that race, likely using the geographic lines that voters go by to elect County Council members after the completion of the 2020 census.

As a result, candidates running this year will only be elected to serve two-year terms, instead of the usual four-year commitment. That way, all nine school board members will be up for reelection using the new system in 2022.

Advocates for the bill argued it will make school board members more transparent and would give voters a specific representative they could directly reach to voice their concerns.

Usually, school board candidates need to collect at least 500 signatures from active voters in Charleston County, including at least 250 in the specific part of the county they seek to represent.

But the single-member district bill included a provision that eliminated the requirement that board candidates collect signatures before qualifying to be on the ballot, a relief for some candidates who worried about door-knocking and canvassing for signatures amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

School board candidates in Dorchester County weren’t as fortunate, said Todd Billman, executive director of the county's elections commission.

“They were very concerned about trying to get signatures,” Billman said. “Because they knew that a lot of people wouldn’t answer the door if they knocked on it. So they had to get creative.”

In Dorchester District 2, candidates needed to collect 250 signatures. Dorchester District 4 candidates needed to collect 100.

The filing deadline was July 20, but the county office had until noon Monday to certify each candidate.

Only four candidates filed for three open seats in Dorchester 4, which serves some 2,500 students. One candidate’s petition failed, meaning the race will be uncontested, Billman said.

In Dorchester 2, 10 candidates are running for three open seats on the seven-member board. Incumbent board members Barbara Crosby, Lisa Tupper and Evan Guthrie area all running for reelection.

Their challengers are Ashley Wimberly, Chris Digby, Trindell Miller, Frankie Staropoli, James Weaver, Louis Smith and Brooks Moore.

All five members of the Berkeley County School District whose terms expire this year are running for reelection — Michael Ramsey, Laura Kelly, David Barrow, Yvonne Bradley and Ann Conder.

In total, 15 people are running for seats in Berkeley, including challengers Gerald Stinson, Kelly Marone, Kirstin Tanner, Ralph Prioleau, Michael Bagley, Crystal Wigfall, Brent Stone, Joshua Hollington, Sean McCawley and Elaine Barnett.