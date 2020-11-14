You are the owner of this article.
4-year-old accidentally shot himself at North Charleston apartment, police say

  Updated
pc-061317-ne-police (copy) (copy) web recurring (copy)

North Charleston police. File/Staff

NORTH CHARLESTON — A 4-year-old died Saturday, apparently after accidentally shooting himself, police said.

Police rushed to a unit in the Atlantic apartments on Morris Baker Boulevard, nestled between Interstate 26 and Rivers Avenue near Trident Technical College, around 8:45 a.m.

Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said the child had a single gunshot wound, and seemed to have hurt himself on accident. First responders took him to the hospital, where he died of his injury.

North Charleston detectives are investigating the shooting. They haven't yet announced any arrests, or identified the child.

South Carolina doesn't punish firearm owners for leaving their weapons out, though guardians can be charged with neglect if a child has access to a loaded gun and uses it to hurt themselves. To earn a concealed weapons permit, Palmetto State residents must show proof that they've been trained on how to store firearms properly, with minimal risk of accidentally hurting a child.

At least six children under 10 have shot themselves in 2020, according to records compiled by Everytown for Gun Safety. Three died, and three more were injured.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

