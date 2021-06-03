4 people arrested in shooting of North Charleston teen

Four people have been arrested in the May 22 shooting death of a Deas Hill teenager during a crowded neighborhood concert that injured 13 others, North Charleston police said.

Tyquan Cooper, 20; Manqual Horlbeck Jr., 21; Tye Robinson Jr. 19; and Malachi Wigfall, 18, were taken into custody by North Charleston police on June 3, Deputy Police Chief Ken Hagge said. Horlbeck and Cooper were jailed on homicide and other charges prior to a news conference and Robinson shortly after. Authorities announced Wigfall's arrest later that night.

The four each face one count of manslaughter; one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime; and 12 counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Ronjanae Smith, 14, was among those caught in the crossfire of the shooting. She died of a gunshot wound the following evening. Her funeral was June 1.

“May she rest in peace,” Police Chief Reggie Burgess said in an interview with The Post and Courier, holding up a picture of Smith. “Her death is not in vain.”

Hagge said the three face manslaughter, and not murder, charges — which may surprise those in the close-knit Deas Hill community — because they hope to win convictions.

“We want a conviction, so we came forward with these charges because, at this time and date, these are the charges that would most (likely) lead to a conviction,” Hagge said.

Horlbeck and Robinson have been convicted in prior cases. Horlbeck was convicted and sentenced following weapons and larceny arrests. Robinson was convicted of strong-arm robbery. Cooper faces attempted murder and other counts in earlier cases, but has no convictions on record.

The North Charleston shooting began after mayhem broke out at an unauthorized concert in a field in Deas Hill off of Jimtown Drive the night of May 22.

Hagge said the shooting originated from escalating conflict between two groups of people at the event.

“You have two groups of people who don’t like each other who started shooting at each other in front of a crowd,” Hagge said.

Investigators believe several shooters were involved, and will likely arrest more individuals, he said. Law enforcement agencies across the Tricounty area are working together on the investigation.

“We have loads of evidence that we’re still examining,” Hagge said.